Ghana, U.S. to hold talks on pending extradition cases of wanted suspects

Ghana’s Attorney-General is set to meet officials of the United States Department of Justice for talks on pending extradition requests as both countries strengthen cooperation on transnational crime.

Ghana’s Attorney-General will meet U.S. Justice Department officials to discuss pending extradition requests.

The talks aim to strengthen legal cooperation between the two countries on cross-border criminal cases.

Extradition cooperation has recently focused on cybercrime and financial fraud cases.

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The Attorney-General is expected to meet officials at the United States Department of Justice for bilateral discussions on pending extradition requests between Ghana and the United States.

The development was disclosed by the Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

“The Attorney-General is scheduled to meet his counterparts at the United States Department of Justice for a bilateral discussion on all pending extradition requests between the two countries,” he stated.

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Extradition cooperation between Ghana and the United States has in recent years focused largely on transnational financial crimes, cyber fraud, and other cross-border criminal activities involving suspects operating between both jurisdictions.

1. In April, 2024, the High Court convicted and sentenced SEDINA TAMAKLOE-ATTIONU in absentia. In July 2024, the Government of Ghana submitted an extradition request to the United States for her surrender to Ghana to serve her sentence.



2. After over two years of court… — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) June 9, 2026

Ghana and the United States maintain a long-standing mutual legal assistance relationship under which both countries support each other in criminal investigations and prosecutions, including extradition proceedings where required.

In Ghana, extradition matters are handled through the Attorney-General’s Department and are subject to judicial oversight, while in the United States, the Department of Justice works through federal courts and diplomatic channels to process such requests.

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The meeting is expected to include several high-profile cases currently attracting public attention including Ghana’s request for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Reports indicate that American authorities are also after the extradition of a couple of wanted in connection with various criminal investigations and prosecutions with the inclusion of popular suspect ‘Abu Trica’.