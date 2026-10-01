Criss Waddle calls for Kurt Okraku’s sacking after Black Stars’ 4-2 defeat

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle has joined the growing criticism of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the Black Stars' disappointing start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Criss Waddle has called for GFA President Kurt Okraku to be sacked following the Black Stars’ 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The musician questioned the repeated changes in the national team’s coaching staff, arguing that the coaches alone cannot be blamed for Ghana’s poor run of results.

Waddle said the GFA’s leadership must also take responsibility, pointing to what he described as Ghana’s unchanged football trajectory despite numerous coaching changes.

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The musician called for GFA President Kurt Okraku to be removed from office after Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29, 2026.

The Black Stars appeared to be in control after taking a 2-0 lead through Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan. However, The Gambia staged a dramatic comeback, scoring four unanswered goals to secure all three points. The result left Ghana without a point from its opening two Group C matches, following an earlier 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire.

Reacting to the result in a post on X on September 30, Waddle questioned why repeated changes to the coaching staff had failed to produce a sustained improvement in the national team's results.

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He argued that responsibility should extend beyond the technical team and called for Okraku to be held accountable for what he considers the prolonged problems surrounding the Black Stars.

He wrote;

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dismissed or sacked at least over 10 head coaches in the past years, yet our football trajectory still hasn't changed. Why do we still blame coaches in 2026? We must be joking... GFA president himself has to be sacked

Waddle's comments come amid wider calls for changes within Ghana football following the Black Stars' back-to-back defeats.

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Several other voices have also questioned the direction of the country's football administration after the loss to The Gambia. The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has called for Okraku's removal and an overhaul of Ghana's football administration, while former Ghana Football Association chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said Okraku should consider resigning if he believes he is no longer delivering the results expected.

The GFA, meanwhile, has confirmed the Black Stars' 4-2 defeat and acknowledged that the result left Ghana bottom of Group C with no points from two matches.