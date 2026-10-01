NSS 2026/2027: Key dates, validation steps and everything you need to know about your posting

NSS 2026/2027: Key dates, validation steps and everything you need to know about your posting

NSS 2026/2027: Key dates, validation steps and everything you need to know about your posting

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released the first batch of postings for 70,072 eligible National Service Personnel for the 2026/2027 service year. If you have been posted, you must complete the required registration and validation processes before starting your national service. Here is everything you need to know, from checking your posting and getting your appointment letter endorsed to booking validation and reporting to your assigned institution.

70,072 personnel have been posted for the 2026/2027 national service year.

Registration runs from October 1 to 15, 2026.

Find out how to check your posting, complete validation and report to your assigned organisation.

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The NSA released the first batch of postings on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following the completion of validation and registration processes for prospective personnel.

The registration period runs from Thursday, October 1 to Thursday, October 15, 2026, while personnel are expected to report to their assigned departments, institutions and agencies from Monday, October 5, 2026.

Also Read: National Service Authority reveals when NSS allowance arrears will be cleared

How to check your NSS posting

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NSS 2026/2027: Key dates, validation steps and everything you need to know about your posting

The first step is to check where you have been posted.

Visit the official National Service Authority website and access the NSS Portal. The Authority's website provides access to the posting portal and other services.

After logging into the portal, check your posting details and access your Appointment/Posting Letter.

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Make sure the details on the letter are correct before proceeding to the next stage.

Also Read: Here are 7 ways you can spend Valentines day on an NSS budget

How to complete your NSS validation

Once you have accessed your posting letter, follow these steps:

1. Print your Appointment/Posting Letter

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Print the letter and proceed to the institution, department, agency or organisation where you have been posted.

2. Get your letter endorsed

Submit the Appointment/Posting Letter to the appropriate official or supervisor at your place of posting for endorsement.

3. Book your validation appointment

After receiving the endorsement, return to the NSA portal and book an appointment for your validation.

Select the available date, time and validation centre indicated on the portal.

4. Attend your validation appointment

Go to the designated validation centre on your scheduled date.

Take your endorsed Appointment/Posting Letter with you, together with any identification or other documents required by the Authority.

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5. Distribute your validated documents

After completing the validation process, make sure the documents are properly distributed.

Submit one copy of the validated letter to your place of posting.

Submit one copy to your District Office.

Keep the final copy safely for your personal records.

6. Report to your place of posting

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After completing the required validation process, report to your assigned institution and officially begin your national service.

Important dates for 2026/2027 NSS

NSS

There are three key dates personnel should keep in mind:

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October 1, 2026: Registration begins.

October 5, 2026: Personnel begin reporting to their places of posting.

October 15, 2026: Registration closes.

The NSA has also reminded private and international applicants who are still completing their registration to do so within the stipulated period so their applications can be processed.

What you need to know about monthly evaluation forms

Completing your monthly evaluation is important because it forms part of the process for allowance payment.

The NSA says monthly evaluation forms will be available on its portal from the 15th to the 20th of every month for personnel and user agencies in the subvented category.

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There is a special arrangement for October 2026. The evaluation forms will be available from October 15 to October 25.

Personnel should therefore ensure that their evaluations are completed and submitted within the specified period.

How many people have been posted?

The NSA said 149,907 prospective National Service Personnel were submitted through the registration process.

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Of this number:

95,689 were successfully verified.

95,197 completed registration.

70,072 have been posted in the first batch for the 2026/2027 service year.

The figures mean that the first batch represents personnel who completed the applicable validation and deployment processes.

Who qualifies for national service?

NSS Personnel

The National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), sets out who is required to undertake national service.

Under Section 29(1), the Authority states:

“a person is qualified to undertake national service if that person is a Ghanaian citizen and has completed a course of study at a tertiary education institution”.

This means eligible graduates should take the posting and reporting requirements seriously.

Also Read: President Mahama recommends job for NSS Lady who played key role in Akosombo GRIDCo fire recovery

What happens if you do not complete national service?

NSS 2026/2027: Key dates, validation steps and everything you need to know about your posting

The NSA has also highlighted the consequences for people who are required to undertake national service but fail to do so.

Under Section 40 of Act 1119, an employer is generally prohibited from employing a person who is qualified to undertake national service but has not completed it, unless that person is exempted under the law.

The law also requires employers to establish whether prospective employees are required to undertake national service and whether they have completed it or obtained an exemption certificate.

The Authority further states that an employer who contravenes the provision is liable to an administrative penalty of 5,000 penalty units.

A person who obtains employment without completing required national service may also be directed by the Authority to undertake national service in a field determined by the Board.

The law further provides that the Registrar of Companies shall not register the company, partnership or business name of a person who is required to undertake national service but has not done so, unless the person is exempted.

Final checklist for NSS personnel

Before starting your service, make sure you have:

Checked your posting on the official NSA portal.

Printed your Appointment/Posting Letter.

Taken the letter to your posting institution for endorsement.

Booked your validation appointment.

Attended validation with the required documents.

Submitted copies of your validated letter to the relevant offices.

Reported to your place of posting.

Kept your personal copy of the validated documents.

Completed your monthly evaluation within the stipulated period.