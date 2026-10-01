Breaking News: Carlos Queiroz leaves role as Black Stars head coach

Carlos Queiroz has confirmed his departure as Black Stars head coach after mutually agreeing with the Ghana Football Association to terminate his contract.

Carlos Queiroz confirms departure as Black Stars head coach.Carlos Queiroz has confirmed his departure as head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, following a mutual agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to terminate his contract.

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Queiroz announced his exit in a statement, saying the decision followed discussions with the GFA and was made with the interests of Ghanaian football in mind.

“Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars, and Ghanaian football above everything else.”

The Portuguese coach thanked the GFA and its president for the confidence placed in him and the opportunity to lead the Black Stars.

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“It has been an honor to serve Ghana and the Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly its president for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation.”

Queiroz said he arrived in Ghana with the ambition of helping build a stronger future for the Black Stars while contributing to the development of the country’s football talent.

However, he acknowledged that some of the conditions he considered necessary were not fully established during his tenure, while the team’s recent performances also contributed to the decision to end the relationship.

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.

“I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride.”

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The former Ghana coach also expressed his appreciation to his technical team and everyone who supported the Black Stars during their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz reserved special praise for the Black Stars players, urging Ghanaians to continue supporting the squad.

“Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment, and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions.

“Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them.”

He insisted that Ghana possesses the talent and potential to achieve success, provided the players receive the necessary support and work within the right environment.

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“The talent and potential are there. With unity, support, and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.”

Queiroz also thanked Ghanaians and Black Stars supporters for their passion, support, and hospitality during his time in the country.

“To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support, and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me with respect and affection.”

He ended his statement by reiterating his belief that Ghana and the Black Stars should remain at the center of the national football project.

“Ghana comes first.

“The Black Stars come first.

“Ghanaian football comes first.

“Thank you, Ghana.