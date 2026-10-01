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Ghana vs Morocco friendly called off as Black Stars face coaching change

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:15 - 01 October 2026
Ghana vs Morocco friendly called off as Black Stars face coaching change
Ghana’s planned international friendly against Morocco has been called off following consultations between the two football federations as the Black Stars undergo a coaching change.
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars’ international friendly against Morocco has been called off.

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The decision follows consultations between the Ghana and Moroccan football federations, bringing an end to plans for the two West African and North African sides to meet in the upcoming international window.

The GFA apologised to supporters, stakeholders and media partners for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform the general public that the international friendly between Ghana and Morocco has been called off.

“The decision was reached following consultations between both federations. The GFA sincerely apologises to all stakeholders, fans and media partners for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause.”

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The Association said it will announce new arrangements for the Black Stars as part of preparations for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“The Association will in due course announce new arrangements for the Black Stars as part of preparations for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.”

The cancellation comes at a time of significant change within the Black Stars setup following the departure of head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Ghana FA and the Portuguese coach mutually agreed to terminate his service agreement after Ghana’s difficult start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Queiroz’s exit followed Ghana’s back-to-back defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, leaving the Black Stars with work to do in their bid to qualify for the continental tournament.

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With the Morocco friendly now cancelled and the team without a head coach, the GFA is expected to make new arrangements for the Black Stars ahead of their next competitive assignments.

The Association concluded its statement by thanking the Ghanaian public for its understanding and continued support for the national team.

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