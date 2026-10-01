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Rafael Leao takes over Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt for Portugal

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:20 - 01 October 2026
Rafael Leao has inherited Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt MARIUS NORDNES / NORDNES FOTO / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Rafael Leão is reportedly set to take Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt as Portugal begins a new chapter following the forward’s departure from camp.
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Portugal appear set to begin a new chapter following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the national team, with Rafael Leão reportedly taking over the iconic No. 7 shirt.

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The Galatasaray forward is expected to wear Ronaldo’s famous number during Portugal’s upcoming international fixtures against Denmark and Norway.

According to Portuguese outlet B24, Leão will wear the No. 7 shirt when Portugal faces Denmark in Copenhagen on October 1 and Norway on October 4.

The development comes just days after Ronaldo left the national team camp following a turbulent period surrounding his role in Jorge Jesus’ squad.

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Ronaldo was an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Monday. The veteran forward remained on the bench throughout the match before heading directly down the tunnel as his teammates celebrated with supporters.

He subsequently missed the team’s next training session before leaving the national team camp.

Ronaldo later confirmed his departure in a statement posted on Instagram, explaining that his decision followed a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation after Jesus’ press conference.

“After the coach's press conference and a conversation with the president of the Portuguese federation, I decided to leave the team camp,” Ronaldo wrote.

The Al-Nassr forward also said he would explain the reasons behind his decision at a later stage, while wishing Portugal and his teammates success.

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Ronaldo’s departure has now created an immediate change within the Portugal squad, with Leão poised to take on the responsibility associated with one of the most recognizable shirt numbers in international football.

The No. 7 shirt has been strongly identified with Ronaldo throughout his Portugal career, making the decision to hand it to Leão a significant symbolic moment as the national team enters a new era.

Leão will now have the opportunity to establish himself in the shirt while Portugal continues their preparations for their upcoming international fixtures.

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