Full list: 11 Ghanaian institutions among 110 schools flagged as unrecognised by GTEC
GTEC has flagged 110 institutions as currently unrecognised over quality assurance concerns.
The list includes 11 institutions in Ghana.
Students and the public have been advised to verify institutions and certificates before enrolling or relying on them.
In a public notice dated September 30th on unrecognised institutions, GTEC advised students, parents and the general public to exercise due diligence before enrolling with any of the institutions or relying on certificates issued by them.
“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognized by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” the Commission stated.
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“Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions.”
The notice forms part of GTEC’s efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana’s tertiary education system and ensure that students and the public are able to make informed decisions about tertiary education.
11 Ghanaian institutions on the list
The Ghanaian institutions identified by GTEC are:
No.
Institution
Location
1
Debest College of Science, Arts and Business
Ghana
2
Faith University Seminary (FUS)
Ghana
3
Doxa Open University
Ghana
4
Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School
Ghana
5
Quest International University
Ghana
6
Kingdom Living Bible Institute
Kumasi, Ghana
7
Global Professional College
Effiduase, Ghana
8
Volta University College
Ghana and Nigeria
9
OAA Consulting Limited
Kumasi, Ghana
10
Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA)
Kumasi, Ghana
11
Global Executive College
Ghana
What students and the public must know
Students considering admission should verify the recognition status of an institution before paying fees, enrolling in a programme or beginning a course of study.
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GTEC says members of the public can check an institution’s status through its website by looking at the accredited, unaccredited or unrecognised institutions lists. The Commission also advises the public to contact GTEC directly if they need confirmation of an institution’s accreditation status.
This is particularly important for students who intend to use their qualifications for employment, further education or other professional purposes. A student should not assume that an institution is recognised simply because it operates in Ghana or advertises academic programmes.
GTEC has also urged Ghanaians to prioritise accredited tertiary institutions and undertake due diligence before enrolling in any academic programme.
The Commission’s warning also applies to certificates. Members of the public are advised to verify the status of certificates issued by institutions on the unrecognised list before relying on them.
Full list of 110 institutions
GTEC’s September 2026 notice contains 110 institutions from Ghana and other countries that it says are currently not recognised by the Commission due to quality assurance concerns. The full list is provided below.
Also Read: GTEC releases list of 70 universities whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana – Full list
No.
Institution
Country/Location
1
Universidad Azteca
Mexico
2
Indian School of Management and Studies
India
3
Breyer State Theology University
USA
4
Debest College of Science, Arts and Business
Ghana
5
Osiri University
USA
6
Atlantic International University
USA
7
Faith University Seminary (FUS)
Ghana
8
Christian University College Monrovia
Liberia
9
Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC)
USA
10
Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica
Costa Rica
11
Selinus University of Sciences and Literature
Italy
12
Crown University International Chartered
USA
13
Monarch Business School
Switzerland
14
City University
Cambodia
15
Kesmond International University
USA
16
Washington University of Barbados
Barbados
17
London Academy of Technology and Management
UK
18
IICSE University
USA
19
Doxa Open University
Ghana
20
Brainae University
USA
21
University of Haana
Germany
22
Christian Leadership University
USA
23
International Institute of Church Management Inc
USA
24
Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School
Ghana
25
Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary
USA
26
Tech Global University
Andorra
27
International Christian University
Nigeria
28
LIGS University
Hawaii, USA
29
Swiss Management Centre University
Switzerland
30
Quest International University
Ghana
31
Isles International University
Ireland
32
Kingsnow University
USA
33
New Life Bible College and Seminary
USA
34
East Bridge University
France
35
Texila American University
Guyana
36
Vision International University
USA
37
Keisie International University
USA
38
Dublin Metropolitan University
UK/Cyprus
39
Logos University
USA
40
University of America
USA
41
Kazian School of Management
India
42
University of Northwest
USA
43
Akamai University
Hawaii, USA
44
Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT)
India
45
American Bible University
USA
46
California Creek University
USA
47
Delta International University
USA
48
National Institute of Business Management (NIBM)
India
49
Southern California International University
USA
50
Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz
Mexico
51
Swiss International Management Academy
Switzerland
52
IIBM Institute of Management
India
53
Dunster Business School
Switzerland
54
World Academy for Research and Development (WARD)
UK
55
American Management University
USA
56
All Nations Church International University
Texas
57
Freedom University and Theological Seminary
USA
58
Global Theological University
USA
59
Jorasome International University
Zambia
60
Kingdom Living Bible Institute
Kumasi, Ghana
61
Global Professional College
Effiduase, Ghana
62
London School of Management and Technology (LSMT)
UK
63
European Institute of Management and Technology
Switzerland
64
Volta University College
Ghana and Nigeria
65
United Nigeria University College
Nigeria
66
Open International University
Nigeria
67
Marquis Open University
Italy
68
Alliance International University
Zambia
69
All Saints American University
Liberia
70
Colombia International University
USA
71
American Management University
USA
72
University of the Nations
Hawai
73
Brookside University
Barbados
74
Pacific International University
USA
75
American University of Sovereign Nations
USA
76
Brussels Capital University
Turkiye
77
Richmond Open University
Nigeria
78
Freie und Private Universität Herisa
Switzerland
79
OAA Consulting Limited
Kumasi, Ghana
80
Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA)
Kumasi, Ghana
81
Manchester Open University
UK
82
Institute of Management and Engineering
India
83
Vocational University
Delhi, India
84
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
India
85
Logos University Global
USA/France
86
West African Christian University
Nigeria
87
Coastal University
Nigeria
88
ESM – École de Management et de Communication
Switzerland
89
Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM)
Switzerland
90
European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS)
Malta
91
Reagan National University
USA
92
Trinity International University of Ambassadors
USA
93
Global Executive College
Ghana
94
Christian Life School of Theology Global
USA
95
Indian Management School and Research Centre
India
96
Hillsville University
USA
97
Northwestern Christian University
Kenya
98
University of Muchinga
Zambia
99
Yesbud University
Zambia
100
College and University
Dominica / Belize / Liberia
101
Adam Smith University
Liberia / Saipan
102
Medical College of London
United Kingdom / Montserrat
103
Rutherford University
USA / British Columbia, Canada / Eswatini
104
University of Dorchester
United Kingdom
105
Shaftesbury University
United Kingdom
106
University of Dunham
United Kingdom
107
Commonwealth Open University
British Virgin Islands
108
African International Institute of Science and Technology
Liberia
109
European Continental University
Belgium
110
American University of London
United Kingdom
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