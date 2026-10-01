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Full list: 11 Ghanaian institutions among 110 schools flagged as unrecognised by GTEC

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:51 - 01 October 2026
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has identified 11 institutions in Ghana that are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns.
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  • GTEC has flagged 110 institutions as currently unrecognised over quality assurance concerns.

  • The list includes 11 institutions in Ghana.

  • Students and the public have been advised to verify institutions and certificates before enrolling or relying on them.

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In a public notice dated September 30th on unrecognised institutions, GTEC advised students, parents and the general public to exercise due diligence before enrolling with any of the institutions or relying on certificates issued by them.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognized by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” the Commission stated.

Also Read: Former Education minister names 2 courses he considers 'unnecessary' to study at the University

Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai
Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai
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“Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions.”

The notice forms part of GTEC’s efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana’s tertiary education system and ensure that students and the public are able to make informed decisions about tertiary education.

Also Read: Full list: 80 unrecognised institutions in Ghana according to GTEC as at June 2026

11 Ghanaian institutions on the list

The Ghanaian institutions identified by GTEC are:

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No.

Institution

Location

1

Debest College of Science, Arts and Business

Ghana

2

Faith University Seminary (FUS)

Ghana

3

Doxa Open University

Ghana

4

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School

Ghana

5

Quest International University

Ghana

6

Kingdom Living Bible Institute

Kumasi, Ghana

7

Global Professional College

Effiduase, Ghana

8

Volta University College

Ghana and Nigeria

9

OAA Consulting Limited

Kumasi, Ghana

10

Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA)

Kumasi, Ghana

11

Global Executive College

Ghana

What students and the public must know

Students considering admission should verify the recognition status of an institution before paying fees, enrolling in a programme or beginning a course of study.

Also Read: 19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists

GTEC says members of the public can check an institution’s status through its website by looking at the accredited, unaccredited or unrecognised institutions lists. The Commission also advises the public to contact GTEC directly if they need confirmation of an institution’s accreditation status.

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This is particularly important for students who intend to use their qualifications for employment, further education or other professional purposes. A student should not assume that an institution is recognised simply because it operates in Ghana or advertises academic programmes.

GTEC has also urged Ghanaians to prioritise accredited tertiary institutions and undertake due diligence before enrolling in any academic programme.

Also Read: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

The Commission’s warning also applies to certificates. Members of the public are advised to verify the status of certificates issued by institutions on the unrecognised list before relying on them.

Full list of 110 institutions

GTEC’s September 2026 notice contains 110 institutions from Ghana and other countries that it says are currently not recognised by the Commission due to quality assurance concerns. The full list is provided below.

Also Read: GTEC releases list of 70 universities whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana – Full list

No.

Institution

Country/Location

1

Universidad Azteca

Mexico

2

Indian School of Management and Studies

India

3

Breyer State Theology University

USA

4

Debest College of Science, Arts and Business

Ghana

5

Osiri University

USA

6

Atlantic International University

USA

7

Faith University Seminary (FUS)

Ghana

8

Christian University College Monrovia

Liberia

9

Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC)

USA

10

Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica

Costa Rica

11

Selinus University of Sciences and Literature

Italy

12

Crown University International Chartered

USA

13

Monarch Business School

Switzerland

14

City University

Cambodia

15

Kesmond International University

USA

16

Washington University of Barbados

Barbados

17

London Academy of Technology and Management

UK

18

IICSE University

USA

19

Doxa Open University

Ghana

20

Brainae University

USA

21

University of Haana

Germany

22

Christian Leadership University

USA

23

International Institute of Church Management Inc

USA

24

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School

Ghana

25

Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary

USA

26

Tech Global University

Andorra

27

International Christian University

Nigeria

28

LIGS University

Hawaii, USA

29

Swiss Management Centre University

Switzerland

30

Quest International University

Ghana

31

Isles International University

Ireland

32

Kingsnow University

USA

33

New Life Bible College and Seminary

USA

34

East Bridge University

France

35

Texila American University

Guyana

36

Vision International University

USA

37

Keisie International University

USA

38

Dublin Metropolitan University

UK/Cyprus

39

Logos University

USA

40

University of America

USA

41

Kazian School of Management

India

42

University of Northwest

USA

43

Akamai University

Hawaii, USA

44

Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT)

India

45

American Bible University

USA

46

California Creek University

USA

47

Delta International University

USA

48

National Institute of Business Management (NIBM)

India

49

Southern California International University

USA

50

Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz

Mexico

51

Swiss International Management Academy

Switzerland

52

IIBM Institute of Management

India

53

Dunster Business School

Switzerland

54

World Academy for Research and Development (WARD)

UK

55

American Management University

USA

56

All Nations Church International University

Texas

57

Freedom University and Theological Seminary

USA

58

Global Theological University

USA

59

Jorasome International University

Zambia

60

Kingdom Living Bible Institute

Kumasi, Ghana

61

Global Professional College

Effiduase, Ghana

62

London School of Management and Technology (LSMT)

UK

63

European Institute of Management and Technology

Switzerland

64

Volta University College

Ghana and Nigeria

65

United Nigeria University College

Nigeria

66

Open International University

Nigeria

67

Marquis Open University

Italy

68

Alliance International University

Zambia

69

All Saints American University

Liberia

70

Colombia International University

USA

71

American Management University

USA

72

University of the Nations

Hawai

73

Brookside University

Barbados

74

Pacific International University

USA

75

American University of Sovereign Nations

USA

76

Brussels Capital University

Turkiye

77

Richmond Open University

Nigeria

78

Freie und Private Universität Herisa

Switzerland

79

OAA Consulting Limited

Kumasi, Ghana

80

Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA)

Kumasi, Ghana

81

Manchester Open University

UK

82

Institute of Management and Engineering

India

83

Vocational University

Delhi, India

84

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

India

85

Logos University Global

USA/France

86

West African Christian University

Nigeria

87

Coastal University

Nigeria

88

ESM – École de Management et de Communication

Switzerland

89

Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM)

Switzerland

90

European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS)

Malta

91

Reagan National University

USA

92

Trinity International University of Ambassadors

USA

93

Global Executive College

Ghana

94

Christian Life School of Theology Global

USA

95

Indian Management School and Research Centre

India

96

Hillsville University

USA

97

Northwestern Christian University

Kenya

98

University of Muchinga

Zambia

99

Yesbud University

Zambia

100

College and University

Dominica / Belize / Liberia

101

Adam Smith University

Liberia / Saipan

102

Medical College of London

United Kingdom / Montserrat

103

Rutherford University

USA / British Columbia, Canada / Eswatini

104

University of Dorchester

United Kingdom

105

Shaftesbury University

United Kingdom

106

University of Dunham

United Kingdom

107

Commonwealth Open University

British Virgin Islands

108

African International Institute of Science and Technology

Liberia

109

European Continental University

Belgium

110

American University of London

United Kingdom

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