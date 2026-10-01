Full list: 11 Ghanaian institutions among 110 schools flagged as unrecognised by GTEC

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has identified 11 institutions in Ghana that are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns.

GTEC has flagged 110 institutions as currently unrecognised over quality assurance concerns.

The list includes 11 institutions in Ghana.

Students and the public have been advised to verify institutions and certificates before enrolling or relying on them.

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In a public notice dated September 30th on unrecognised institutions, GTEC advised students, parents and the general public to exercise due diligence before enrolling with any of the institutions or relying on certificates issued by them.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognized by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” the Commission stated.

Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai

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“Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions.”

The notice forms part of GTEC’s efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana’s tertiary education system and ensure that students and the public are able to make informed decisions about tertiary education.

11 Ghanaian institutions on the list

The Ghanaian institutions identified by GTEC are:

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No. Institution Location 1 Debest College of Science, Arts and Business Ghana 2 Faith University Seminary (FUS) Ghana 3 Doxa Open University Ghana 4 Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School Ghana 5 Quest International University Ghana 6 Kingdom Living Bible Institute Kumasi, Ghana 7 Global Professional College Effiduase, Ghana 8 Volta University College Ghana and Nigeria 9 OAA Consulting Limited Kumasi, Ghana 10 Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA) Kumasi, Ghana 11 Global Executive College Ghana

What students and the public must know

Students considering admission should verify the recognition status of an institution before paying fees, enrolling in a programme or beginning a course of study.

GTEC says members of the public can check an institution’s status through its website by looking at the accredited, unaccredited or unrecognised institutions lists. The Commission also advises the public to contact GTEC directly if they need confirmation of an institution’s accreditation status.

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This is particularly important for students who intend to use their qualifications for employment, further education or other professional purposes. A student should not assume that an institution is recognised simply because it operates in Ghana or advertises academic programmes.

GTEC has also urged Ghanaians to prioritise accredited tertiary institutions and undertake due diligence before enrolling in any academic programme.

Also Read: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

The Commission’s warning also applies to certificates. Members of the public are advised to verify the status of certificates issued by institutions on the unrecognised list before relying on them.

Full list of 110 institutions

GTEC’s September 2026 notice contains 110 institutions from Ghana and other countries that it says are currently not recognised by the Commission due to quality assurance concerns. The full list is provided below.