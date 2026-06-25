Full list: 80 unrecognised institutions in Ghana according to GTEC as at June 2026

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published an updated list of 80 institutions that are currently not recognised in Ghana, warning the public to exercise caution when dealing with such institutions and their certificates.

GTEC has released a list of 80 institutions that are currently not recognised in Ghana due to various quality assurance concerns.

The Commission has advised the public to exercise caution and verify the status of institutions before enrolling or accepting certificates issued by them.

The list includes institutions from Ghana and several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Switzerland, Mexico, and India.

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In a public notice issued on Thursday, 25 June 2026, GTEC stated that the institutions listed have not been recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” the statement said.

Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai

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It added: “Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions.”

Some of the institutions named by GTEC include Universidad Azteca in Mexico, Indian School of Management and Studies in India, Atlantic International University in the United States, Faith University Seminary in Ghana, Doxa Open University in Ghana, International Christian University in Nigeria, Quest International University in Ghana, and Swiss Management Centre University in Switzerland.

The list also features several institutions from the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia that have been flagged by the Commission over concerns relating to accreditation and quality assurance requirements.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

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The latest publication forms part of GTEC’s efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana’s tertiary education system and to ensure that students obtain qualifications from recognised and accredited institutions.

GTEC urged members of the public to verify the accreditation status of institutions before pursuing academic programmes or accepting educational qualifications.

See the full list of the 80 unrecognised institutions below.

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In a public notice issued on Thursday, 25 June 2026, GTEC stated that the institutions listed have not been recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns.