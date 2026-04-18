GTEC warns public over ‘unrecognised’ Tertiary Institutions, see list

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has warned the public against unrecognised tertiary institutions, cautioning that certificates issued by such bodies may not be valid. The Commission urges prospective students and employers to verify accreditation status before enrolling or accepting qualifications.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a public warning to Ghanaians over dozens of tertiary institutions operating without official recognition, raising concerns about the credibility of certificates issued by such bodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a notice dated Friday, April 17, 2026, the Commission said the listed institutions are not approved due to regulatory breaches.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognized by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” the statement said.

It further cautioned prospective students and employers to be vigilant, adding:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions.”

The directive comes amid increasing scrutiny of academic credentials within the country’s tertiary education system, where regulators have repeatedly flagged concerns about unaccredited programmes and institutions operating both locally and internationally.

According to GTEC, the affected institutions, across countries including Ghana, the United States, India, and parts of Europe, fail to meet the required standards for accreditation and quality assurance.

As a result, qualifications issued by these bodies may not be recognised within Ghana’s formal education and professional framework.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commission has not only urged the public to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling, but also warned that the use of unrecognised qualifications could have serious implications for employment and further academic pursuits.

The latest notice is part of a regulatory effort to sanitise the sector. Ghana’s tertiary education space is supervised under the Ministry of Education, with GTEC mandated to regulate, accredit and ensure quality across institutions following reforms that merged earlier bodies like the National Accreditation Board.

READ ALSO: Here are areas and services covered under the Free Primary Healthcare programme

The full list of unrecognised institutions, which includes both local and foreign entities, is expected to guide prospective students, employers and the general public in making informed decisions.

List of unrecognised institutions

Advertisement

Advertisement