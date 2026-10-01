From clinic to stage: 6 Ghanaian musicians and the professional jobs they still do

For these Ghanaian musicians, the microphone is only one part of their professional lives.

Six Ghanaian musicians have built careers beyond music, working or training in fields including healthcare, accounting, IT, graphic design, pastoral ministry and sound engineering.

Philipa Baafi is a Physician Assistant, Israel Ofori works in IT, Epixode is a graphic designer, Nii Okai is a pastor, OG Abrantie is an accountant, while Nacee has a background in sound engineering and music production.

Their stories highlight how Ghanaian musicians have combined professional training and careers outside entertainment with successful music journeys, showing that their work extends beyond the stage.

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Away from recording studios, concerts and church stages, they have pursued careers in healthcare, information technology, accounting, graphic design and pastoral ministry.

This feature highlights some musicians who continue to combine music with professional careers outside entertainment.

Here is what is publicly documented about their qualifications, careers and musical journeys.

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1. Philipa Baafi — Physician Assistant

Gospel singer Philipa Baafi is perhaps one of the most striking examples of a Ghanaian musician returning to school to pursue a second profession.

Known for songs including 'Go High’, ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Nkwa’ and ‘Ebenezer’, Baafi began her music career in the late 1990s and has released multiple albums during her career.

After years in music, she returned to school to pursue training as a Physician Assistant. In August 2023, she was inducted into the Medical and Dental Council as a Physician Assistant after completing her studies.

Her educational achievement was followed by another milestone. In April 2024, Baafi was reported to have graduated with first-class honours from her Physician Assistant programme after returning to school in her 40s.

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Her medical career has also extended beyond the qualification itself. Baafi established Philibells Medical Centre, where she has been involved in health-related activities and outreach programmes. MyJoyOnline reported that she served as director of the facility and led health-screening initiatives under her How Well Are You campaign.

At the same time, she has continued her music career rather than abandoning it after entering healthcare. She has released new music and spoken publicly about maintaining both sides of her professional life.

Professional field: Healthcare

Qualification: Physician Assistant

Music: Gospel

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Gospel singer Philipa Baafi — Physician Assistant

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2. OG Abrantie — Accountant

Rapper OG Abrantie, whose birth name is Reynold Quansah, is another musician balancing entertainment with a career outside the music industry.

A profile identifies him as an accountant, while his music career has increasingly focused on preserving and promoting Hiplife.

OG Abrantie has described himself as a “Hip Lifer” and has made the preservation of Hiplife central to his artistic identity.

His recent musical work includes the EP Is It Elementary?, released in May 2026. The project followed earlier singles including ‘Jawule’, ‘From From’, ‘Journey’, ‘Lone Ranger’ and Ama’. Apple Music also lists his 2025 single ‘BIG (Bleed In Grind)’ and the 2026 EP in his discography.

In September 2026, he argued that Ghana had failed to properly claim and document Hiplife as its own musical identity. He called for industry stakeholders to do more to preserve the genre and strengthen its recognition.

Professional field: Accounting

Current music project: Is It Elementary? EP

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Music: Hiplife/rap

Rapper OG Abrantie — Accountant

3. Israel Ofori — IT professional

Gospel musician Israel Ofori has built his career around both technology and music.

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Ofori holds a degree in Management with Computing from Regent University and also has a vocal training certificate. Graphic Showbiz reported in 2025 that he was working as an IT professional alongside his music career.

His musical journey began at a young age. According to Graphic, he started singing in church at the age of five and later became involved in gospel ministry and music direction.

He has released songs including ‘Aseda’, ‘Ene Wo’, ‘My Everything’ and ‘Wo Fata’, while continuing to perform and participate in gospel programmes. In 2025, he released both ‘My Everything’ and ‘Wo Fata’, showing that his music career remains active.

Ofori has also used his interest in the entertainment industry beyond performing. He previously hosted Christian Entertainment Review on Sunny FM, a programme focused on gospel and Christian entertainment.

His combination of computing education and music has therefore allowed him to maintain a professional career in IT while continuing to release and perform gospel music.

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Professional field: Information technology

Qualification: Degree in Management with Computing, Regent University

Music: Gospel

Gospel musician Israel Ofori- IT Consultant

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4. Epixode — Graphic designer

Reggae and dancehall musician Epixode, born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, has a professional background in visual arts that complements his music career.

Recent reports identifies him as a graphic designer, while earlier reports have documented his work in graphic design, creative direction and visual art.

One of the best-known examples of his work came from his claim that he designed the Shatta Movement logo. In a 2022 interview, Epixode said he created the logo when Shatta Wale was developing the movement and stated that he had files to support his claim.

His music career has also produced significant milestones. Epixode won Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, and he has continued releasing music while pursuing his visual-art interests.

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His background in design gives him another creative outlet outside recording and performing, allowing him to work across both music and visual communication.

Professional field: Graphic design/visual arts

Known for: Music, design and creative work

Music: Reggae/dancehall

Epixode says his performances blend music, art, and visuals to create a unique experience for fans.

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5. Nii Okai — Pastor

Gospel musician Ernest Nii-Okai Okai, popularly known as Nii Okai, combines music with pastoral ministry.

His official biography states that he is the founder of International House of Virtue (iChurch) and currently pastors the church in Tema. He is also the co-founder of the Harbour City Mass Choir.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in French and Economics from KNUST and a Master of Arts in Mission and Theology from the Akrofi-Christaller Institute. He also holds professional French qualifications.

Before dedicating himself more fully to ministry, Nii Okai had a corporate career and worked at Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as Manager for Service Excellence and Corporate Affairs before leaving the role around 2010 to pursue what he described as a divine calling.

His music career has remained active alongside his pastoral work. He has released albums including Moko Bɛ, Worshipful, Hymnz Unlimited, Holy Writings, Saving Hearts and Yesu Hi, while his official website identifies him as a pastor, speaker, worship leader and music director.

His ministry was still active in 2026. In March, Nii Okai Ministries organised a worship outreach at Vine Christian High School in Accra, where Nii Okai led worship and delivered an exhortation.

Professional field: Pastoral ministry

Qualifications: BA in French and Economics; MA in Mission and Theology

Music: Contemporary gospel

Minister Nii Okai — Pastor

6.Nacee – Sound engineer

Gospel musician Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, is not only a singer, songwriter and producer but also has a background in sound engineering, a profession closely connected to his long-running career in music. Nacee began his music career as a member of the gospel group Area of Comfort before establishing himself as a solo artiste, producer and songwriter. His work behind the scenes has been an important part of his career, with his production and engineering skills contributing to recordings for several Ghanaian artistes. His expertise in music production has also helped distinguish him from artistes whose work is limited to performing. Nacee has produced and arranged songs across Ghana's gospel music scene and has worked with several established musicians. As a recording artiste, he is known for gospel songs including ‘Aseda’, ‘Boo Ye’, ‘Mpaebo’ and ‘Nyame Ye Nyame’. He has also earned recognition at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, including winning the Gospel Song of the Year category. Nacee's career therefore represents a particularly close relationship between a professional skill and music: sound engineering and music production are not separate from his artistic career but form part of the technical foundation behind his work as a musician.

Professional field: Sound engineering/music production

Stage name: Nacee

Music: Gospel

Known for: Singing, songwriting, production and music arrangement

According to Nacee, the limited sales has rendered Ghanaian artistes “hungry”.

The careers of these five musicians show that working in Ghana's music industry does not necessarily mean abandoning professional ambitions outside entertainment.

From Philipa Baafi's transition into healthcare to Israel Ofori's work in IT and Nii Okai's pastoral ministry, their careers demonstrate different ways of combining professional training with music.