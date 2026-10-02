Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for October 1

The Ghana cedi recorded mixed movements against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

The dollar rose slightly to GH¢11.7150 against the cedi.

The pound fell to GH¢15.4521, while the euro dropped to GH¢13.1496.

The euro recorded the biggest decline among the three currencies, falling by about 0.97%.

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The latest average interbank rates, based on transactions at the close of business on Thursday, October 1, 2026, show the US dollar trading at GH¢11.7150.

This is slightly higher than the previous average of GH¢11.7100 recorded at the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, representing an increase of GH¢0.0050, or about 0.04%.

The latest figures show that commercial banks are buying the US dollar at GH¢11.7091 and selling it at GH¢11.7209.

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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates

The pound sterling, however, recorded a decline against the cedi. Its average rate fell to GH¢15.4521 from GH¢15.5298 previously.

This represents a decrease of GH¢0.0777, or about 0.50%. The pound is now being bought at GH¢15.4444 and sold at GH¢15.4598.

The euro also weakened against the cedi, with its average rate dropping to GH¢13.1496 from GH¢13.2785 previously.

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The decline of GH¢0.1289 represents about 0.97%, making the euro the biggest mover among the three major currencies in the latest rates.

The euro is currently being bought at GH¢13.1441 and sold at GH¢13.1550.

Euro

The previous Bank of Ghana rates, published for the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, had the US dollar at GH¢11.7041 for buying and GH¢11.7159 for selling.

Also Read: BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

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The pound sterling was quoted at GH¢15.5220 for buying and GH¢15.5376 for selling, while the euro was bought at GH¢13.2724 and sold at GH¢13.2845.

The latest figures therefore indicate a marginal weakening of the cedi against the US dollar, while the local currency gained ground against both the pound sterling and euro.