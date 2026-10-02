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Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for October 1

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:06 - 02 October 2026
Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for October 1
The Ghana cedi recorded mixed movements against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana.
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  • The dollar rose slightly to GH¢11.7150 against the cedi.

  • The pound fell to GH¢15.4521, while the euro dropped to GH¢13.1496.

  • The euro recorded the biggest decline among the three currencies, falling by about 0.97%.

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The latest average interbank rates, based on transactions at the close of business on Thursday, October 1, 2026, show the US dollar trading at GH¢11.7150.

This is slightly higher than the previous average of GH¢11.7100 recorded at the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, representing an increase of GH¢0.0050, or about 0.04%.

The latest figures show that commercial banks are buying the US dollar at GH¢11.7091 and selling it at GH¢11.7209.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 28

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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates

The pound sterling, however, recorded a decline against the cedi. Its average rate fell to GH¢15.4521 from GH¢15.5298 previously.

This represents a decrease of GH¢0.0777, or about 0.50%. The pound is now being bought at GH¢15.4444 and sold at GH¢15.4598.

The euro also weakened against the cedi, with its average rate dropping to GH¢13.1496 from GH¢13.2785 previously.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 25

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The decline of GH¢0.1289 represents about 0.97%, making the euro the biggest mover among the three major currencies in the latest rates.

The euro is currently being bought at GH¢13.1441 and sold at GH¢13.1550.

Euro

The previous Bank of Ghana rates, published for the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, had the US dollar at GH¢11.7041 for buying and GH¢11.7159 for selling.

Also Read: BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

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The pound sterling was quoted at GH¢15.5220 for buying and GH¢15.5376 for selling, while the euro was bought at GH¢13.2724 and sold at GH¢13.2845.

The latest figures therefore indicate a marginal weakening of the cedi against the US dollar, while the local currency gained ground against both the pound sterling and euro.

Also Read: Rising fuel prices: Gov’t to suspend GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for 2 months

The Bank of Ghana's daily exchange rates represent the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions and serve as reference rates for the market.

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Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for October 1
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02.10.2026
Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for October 1