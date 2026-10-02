'I’ve not been sacked' - Ampofo Ankrah clarifies suspension as NSA boss

Suspended NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he has not been sacked, explaining that Sports Minister Kofi Adams told him he was suspended pending a CID investigation.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he has not been sacked but suspended pending an investigation.

His suspension follows allegations surrounding an alleged World Cup visa facilitation scheme, which he has denied.

Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed Acting NSA Director-General while the CID investigation continues.

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Suspended National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has clarified that he has not been sacked as circulated in the media space, saying he was told by Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams that he had been suspended pending an investigation.

Ampofo Ankrah made the clarification in an interview with JoySports after President John Dramani Mahama directed that he step aside from his duties.

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Explaining what he had been told by the minister, Ampofo Ankrah said:

I spoke with the minister, Honourable Kofi Adams, and he explained the situation to me, with regards to an investigation. There's a lot going on, which is fine. I welcome that. I think it's very important, and, and I respect the decision, to have an investigation and for the time being to step aside. I've not been sacked, at least that's not what he told me unless between now and the next couple of days.

Ampofo Ankrah added that he was disappointed by the development but would respect the investigation process.

I'm still calm, a bit disappointed, but I'm not one to rant and rage or you know what decision has been taken.

He also stated that he felt that he had not been given a listening ear on the situation despite being focused on getting work done.

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“I've not heard. Obviously I don't know exactly what the areas would be, but it is still disappointing that we haven't been able to have a discussion as to exactly what the whole space,” he said.

“I've been focused on preparing, you know, the facility and other areas around the National Sports Authority to get ready for the Black Stars and other international assignments,” he added.

The suspension comes amid an investigation into an alleged visa facilitation scheme linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ampofo Ankrah’s exit comes weeks after allegations emerged concerning a purported arrangement in which individuals seeking to travel to the 2026 World Cup were allegedly charged money for assistance with visas and travel arrangements.

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The minority in Parliament subsequently called for Ampofo Ankrah to be suspended or dismissed while investigations into the allegations continued.

The minority alleged that more than US$600,000 was collected through the arrangement and claimed that some applicants were charged as much as US$8,000 for assistance with travel arrangements. These claims have not been established as fact.

The NSA has denied authorising any visa facilitation or money-collection scheme connected to the World Cup. In September, the Authority said its legal team was cooperating with the police investigation.

Following the suspension, Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed Acting Director-General of the NSA.