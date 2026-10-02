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'Don’t let our industry die' – Pete Edochie appeals to Mahama to support Ghana’s film industry

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:44 - 02 October 2026
Veteran actor Pete Edochie appeals to President John Dramani Mahama to fund and support Ghana's film industry during his Legacy Project visit to Accra.
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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to support Ghana’s film industry, saying he believes the President would respond positively to a direct request for funding to help filmmakers produce more movies.

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Edochie made the appeal speaking during his ongoing visit to Ghana, where he is participating in activities connected to his Legacy Project

The veteran actor said he has a particular fondness for President Mahama and expressed confidence in his willingness to support the film industry.

I believe that if you make a direct appeal to him, support us, challenge us with this amount of money, let's go and shoot films, give us so and so time, we shall return the money. I believe that he would like to do that. He is a very progressive person.

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Edochie said he believed Mahama would respond positively if filmmakers directly appealed to him to help prevent Ghana’s movie industry from declining further.

If I say, your excellency, sir, don't let our industry die in Ghana, he will respond. He has heard it.

The Nigerian actor also referenced what he described as Mahama’s efforts to welcome members of the African diaspora to Ghana.

He said the President’s approach towards people in the diaspora was one of the reasons he had confidence in him.

Yeah, that's right, you know. Like I said in one interview I had here, the way he opened his arms to our brothers in America and others in diaspora, come over here and settle down, right? People who have been victimized all these years, Ghana is there for you. And I think he is the first African president to do that. 
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Edochie said he believed the same willingness to engage could extend to supporting Ghana’s creative industry.

Edochie’s comments come as Ghana’s film industry continues to navigate the changing entertainment landscape, with YouTube, short-form video content and other digital platforms creating new opportunities for filmmakers and emerging entertainers.

Edochie is currently in Ghana as part of his Legacy Project activities, which include events in Accra celebrating his career and contributions to African storytelling

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