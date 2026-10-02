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NACOC begins enhanced security screening for departing passengers at Accra Airport

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:01 - 02 October 2026
Accra International Airport
Accra International Airport
Passengers departing through the Accra International Airport will now undergo additional luggage screening at the entrance to the Departure Hall as part of enhanced security measures.
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  • Accra Airport has introduced additional luggage screening before passengers enter the Departure Hall.

  • NACOC will conduct the checks using scanning machines and sniffer dogs.

  • Departing passengers have been advised to arrive at least three hours before their flights.

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The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said the pre-screening checks are being conducted by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) before passengers proceed to check-in.

In a public notice issued on Friday, October 2, 2026, GACL said all passengers travelling through the airport will be required to have their luggage screened before entering the Departure Hall.

Also Read: 3 arrested in Ghana over ‘Bolle Jos’ links after €225m cocaine bust

“Screening is conducted using scanning machines and sniffer dogs as part of enhanced security measures,” the notice said.

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Accra International Airport via facebook.com/ghanaairports

GACL explained that the pre-screening process is not unique to Accra, noting that “pre-screening checks are conducted at several International Airports worldwide.”

The company has therefore advised passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to allow sufficient time for the additional checks and other departure procedures.

“To ensure that these additional security procedures are completed without unnecessary pressure on passengers ahead of their flights, all departing passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three (3) hours before their scheduled departure time,” GACL said.

Also Read: NACOC, BNI arrest key suspect in $296 Million Australia-bound meth shipment linked to Ghana

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Narcotics Control Commission

The company said the additional time will allow passengers to complete security screening, check-in and other boarding formalities before their flights.

GACL also announced a restriction on access to the Departure Hall as part of the new arrangements.

“Access to the Departure Hall is restricted to travelling passengers only. Non-travelling persons will not be permitted entry,” it said.

Also Read: Ghana receives £56,752 drug detection equipment from UK to help fight drug crime

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The airport operator urged passengers and other airport users to cooperate with the new measures as it works with security agencies to strengthen security at the facility.

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