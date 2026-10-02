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A new way to watch the years go by, using the photos already on your phone

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 15:52 - 02 October 2026
A new way to watch the years go by, using the photos already on your phone
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Lapse, from Ghana’s Mina Logic, turns pictures of someone you love into a film of them growing and changing.

You open your camera roll to find one birthday photo and end up looking through five years of pictures. A child in a school uniform. A graduation. Someone pulling the same face at every family gathering.

Lapse, an app from Ghana-based app development company Mina Logic, gives those photographs a way to be seen together. It brings photographs of the same person together in a short film, so you can watch the years unfold.

The photos do not have to come from a planned shoot. You choose the moments already on your phone, and Lapse aligns the person’s face from one picture to the next. You can change the order, set the pace and choose music for the film. The Watch the Eyes video gives a quick look at how it works.

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It could be a birthday film made from a child’s photos, a look back at your own school years, or a collection of pictures of a parent. The story depends on the photos you choose.

Lapse is available on iPhone, iPad and Android. Selected photos are processed on your device and are not uploaded to Lapse’s servers.

For Mina Logic, it is part of a wider ambition to become an African app development powerhouse, making useful apps for everyday life.

Start with someone you love and a few moments worth revisiting. Watch the demo and find Lapse at mylapse.app.

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