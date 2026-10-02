Can the government dissolve GFA? Here is what Ghana’s laws and FIFA rules say

Can Ghana’s government dissolve the GFA? Here is what Ghanaian law, the GFA Statutes and FIFA rules say about winding up the football association.

Calls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be dissolved have intensified in recent times, with some politicians, journalists, and members of the public questioning whether the government has the legal authority to disband the country's football governing body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The short answer is not by a simple government decision or executive order.

The legal position is more complicated.

The GFA is not a government department. Under Article 1 of the GFA Statutes, it is a private organization incorporated under the laws of Ghana and limited by guarantee. It is also a member of both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This means that any attempt to bring the legal existence of the GFA to an end has to follow the applicable legal and football-governance frameworks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, can the government dissolve the GFA?

GFA President Kurt Okraku

The government does not have a straightforward power to announce that the GFA has been dissolved.

However, the Attorney-General has a statutory route to petition the Court for the official winding-up of a company in certain circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Section 84(1A) of the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act, 2020 (Act 1015), inserted by the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1031), provides that the Attorney-General may present a petition to the Court for the official winding-up of a company only in the circumstances specified in section 84(2)(c), (d), and (e).

Those grounds are

1. The business or objects of the GFA are unlawful.

The first ground is where the business or objects of the company are unlawful.

In other words, the legal basis for the organization's activities would have to fall within what the law considers unlawful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. The GFA is being operated for an illegal purpose.

The second ground concerns the purpose for which the organization is being operated.

The Attorney-General would have to establish the relevant legal basis for arguing that the GFA is being operated for an illegal purpose.

3. The GFA is carrying on business not authorized by its constitution.

The third ground applies where the business being carried out by the company is not authorized by its constitution.

Section 84(2)(e) expressly identifies this as a ground upon which the Court may order an official winding-up.

Therefore, the legal position is not that the government can simply decide that the GFA should be dissolved because it is dissatisfied with the Association's administration or performance.

The Attorney-General's statutory power under section 84(1A) is specifically tied to the grounds in section 84(2)(c), (d), and (e).

What does the court actually do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana's Supreme Court

There is another important distinction.

The law speaks about official winding-up, rather than the government simply "dissolving" the organization.

Under section 84, the petition is made to the court, and it is the court that may make the winding-up order if the statutory requirements are satisfied.

Therefore, the process would broadly be

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attorney-General → petition to the Court → Court considers the statutory grounds → Court may order official winding-up.

The Attorney-General does not himself become the authority that dissolves the GFA merely by presenting the petition.

But the GFA's own statutes also address dissolution.

GFA

The GFA has its own internal constitutional mechanism for dissolution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Article 79 of the GFA Statutes 2025 states that any decision relating to the dissolution of the Association requires a three-quarters majority of all GFA members, obtained at a Congress specially convened for that purpose.

This is fundamentally different from a government-initiated court process.

Under Article 79, dissolution is a decision of the GFA's membership through Congress.

The statutes further provide that if the GFA is disbanded, its assets are transferred to the Registrar-General's Department to be held as trustee until the GFA is re-established, subject to the provision allowing the final Congress to choose another recipient by a majority of more than 50% of its members.

What does FIFA say about government interference?

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA

This is where the issue becomes even more important.

The GFA is not only governed by Ghanaian law. It is also a FIFA member association.

FIFA's statutes require member associations to manage their affairs independently and ensure that their affairs are not influenced by third parties. FIFA's rules also provide for sanctions where member associations violate their obligations.

The GFA's own statutes similarly recognize the principle of institutional independence. The GFA's statutory framework expressly includes provisions dealing with neutrality and institutional independence, while the Association's 2025 Statutes remain the governing internal document.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This does not mean that FIFA places the GFA above Ghanaian law.

Rather, it means that any state action affecting the GFA has to be considered against two separate legal frameworks:

Ghanaian law, which governs the GFA as a legal entity incorporated in Ghana; and

FIFA/CAF regulations, which govern the GFA's membership and obligations within international football.

Potentially, yes.

A measure may be legally pursued under Ghanaian law while simultaneously raising questions under FIFA's rules on the independence of member associations.

That is why the manner in which any government action is taken is important.

FIFA has mechanisms for dealing with violations by member associations, including suspension and other sanctions. Under FIFA's statutes, suspension of a member is a matter for FIFA's Congress, although the relevant executive body can impose an immediate suspension in specified circumstances pending Congress confirmation.

The practical consequences of a FIFA suspension can be significant because a suspended member loses its membership rights and other members may not maintain sporting contact with it under FIFA's rules.

Does this mean the government has no legal power over the GFA?

Does this mean the government has no legal power over the GFA?

GFA President Kurt Okraku

No.

That would also be an overstatement.

The GFA is incorporated under Ghanaian law and is therefore subject to Ghanaian legislation applicable to companies and other legal entities.

Indeed, the GFA's own statutes expressly describe it as a private organization incorporated under Ghanaian law and limited by guarantee.

The issue is how that legal authority is exercised.

The government cannot simply bypass the statutory procedure and declare the GFA dissolved because it wants a change in football administration.

Where the Attorney-General relies on section 84(1A) of Act 1015, the matter must go before the Court and must be based on one of the specific grounds listed in section 84(2)(c), (d), or (e).

What about removing the GFA leadership?

This is a separate question from dissolving the GFA itself.

Dissolving the legal entity and removing or replacing the people who run the association are not the same legal action.

The GFA Statutes establish the Association's organs, including Congress and the Executive Council, and provide internal mechanisms for the governance of those bodies.

Therefore, a demand for a change in leadership should not automatically be described as a demand to "dissolve the GFA."

The two issues need to be legally separated.

The bottom line

The claim that "the government can simply dissolve the GFA" is too broad.

Under Ghana's corporate insolvency framework, the Attorney-General has a specific statutory power to petition the Court for the official winding-up of a company, but section 84(1A) limits that power to the circumstances specified in section 84(2)(c), (d), and (e): unlawful business or objects, operation for an illegal purpose, or business not authorized by the company's constitution.

At the same time, the GFA's own statutes provide that the Association can be dissolved through a specially convened Congress with a three-quarters majority of all its members.

And because the GFA is a FIFA member association, any state intervention also has to be considered against FIFA's rules requiring member associations to manage their affairs independently.

So, the more accurate question is not simply "Can the government dissolve the GFA?"

The real question is

Can the government, through the Attorney-General and the courts, invoke a legally recognized ground to seek the GFA's winding-up while remaining within Ghanaian law and the obligations arising from FIFA membership?