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Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:11 - 03 October 2026
La Beach clearance exercise.
NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promises to rebuild the La Beach economy and issue business leases following Friday's demolition exercise in Accra.
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  • Mahamudu Bawumia says he will rebuild the La Beach economy and issue leases to businesses.

  • He proposes redesigning the area, accommodating major and smaller businesses, and addressing flooding around the lagoon.

  • His statement follows Friday’s demolition, which authorities have said was separate from the government’s flood mitigation exercise.

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to rebuild the economy around La Pleasure Beach following the demolition of structures at the popular Accra beachfront.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 3, 2026, Bawumia described La Beach as socially, economically and culturally significant, saying it had developed into one of Ghana’s most vibrant beach resorts.

He said the area had provided livelihoods for thousands of people, particularly young people, while also serving as a venue for international events and shows.

READ ALSO: Security threats, environmental damage and unauthorised activities - SSNIT explains La Beach demolition

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Bawumia also highlighted the beach’s role during the NPP government’s Year of Return programme and related activities, which he said helped promote Ghana internationally.

“It’s sad that this very significant enclave has been demolished so wantonly,” he said, expressing particular concern about the destruction of movable assets that he said could have been removed by their owners.

Bawumia said he was committed to working with people in La, particularly businesses operating at the beach, to rebuild what he described as the beach economy.

Under his proposed plan, he said leases would be issued to businesses operating at the beach.

READ ALSO: UK Could Face Hundreds of Trillions in Ecological Reparations, New Report Says

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He also proposed redesigning the space to meet required standards while assisting operators to run their businesses.

Bawumia further said he would seek to secure space for the Labadi Beach Hotel and other businesses while allowing them to coexist with smaller operators who contribute to the wider beach economy.

He also pledged to engage the owners of Laboma Beach to address outstanding issues and work with them to establish their businesses in compliance with the law.

Another part of his proposal involves addressing environmental challenges around the lagoon, including flooding.

“I am committed to save the thousands of jobs that beach economy supports and to improve them,” he said.

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READ ALSO: NACOC begins enhanced security screening for departing passengers at Accra Airport

The demolition at La Pleasure Beach began in the early hours of Friday, October 2, with personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, supported by the Ghana Police Service, involved in the operation. Several structures were demolished, while workers and operators attempted to retrieve belongings from the affected sites.

The exercise has since generated questions over the authority and reasons behind the demolition.

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe, clarified that the action along the beachfront was not part of the government's flood mitigation exercise.

He said the operation was carried out under National Security supervision at the request of the Labadi Beach Hotel, citing concerns raised by the hotel over structures and commercial activities along its beachfront.

READ ALSO: That food looks healthy, but have you read the label? - Why you should start reading food labels

The La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has also questioned the demolition, saying she had previously engaged authorities and was assured that structures around the Labadi Beach Hotel would not be affected.

Bawumia's statement comes amid the continuing debate over the demolition and the future of businesses and livelihoods around the La beachfront.

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