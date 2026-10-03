Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promises to rebuild the La Beach economy and issue business leases following Friday's demolition exercise in Accra.

Mahamudu Bawumia says he will rebuild the La Beach economy and issue leases to businesses.

He proposes redesigning the area, accommodating major and smaller businesses, and addressing flooding around the lagoon.

His statement follows Friday’s demolition, which authorities have said was separate from the government’s flood mitigation exercise.

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to rebuild the economy around La Pleasure Beach following the demolition of structures at the popular Accra beachfront.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 3, 2026, Bawumia described La Beach as socially, economically and culturally significant, saying it had developed into one of Ghana’s most vibrant beach resorts.

He said the area had provided livelihoods for thousands of people, particularly young people, while also serving as a venue for international events and shows.

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Bawumia also highlighted the beach’s role during the NPP government’s Year of Return programme and related activities, which he said helped promote Ghana internationally.

“It’s sad that this very significant enclave has been demolished so wantonly,” he said, expressing particular concern about the destruction of movable assets that he said could have been removed by their owners.

Bawumia said he was committed to working with people in La, particularly businesses operating at the beach, to rebuild what he described as the beach economy.

Under his proposed plan, he said leases would be issued to businesses operating at the beach.

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He also proposed redesigning the space to meet required standards while assisting operators to run their businesses.

Bawumia further said he would seek to secure space for the Labadi Beach Hotel and other businesses while allowing them to coexist with smaller operators who contribute to the wider beach economy.

He also pledged to engage the owners of Laboma Beach to address outstanding issues and work with them to establish their businesses in compliance with the law.

Another part of his proposal involves addressing environmental challenges around the lagoon, including flooding.

“I am committed to save the thousands of jobs that beach economy supports and to improve them,” he said.

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The demolition at La Pleasure Beach began in the early hours of Friday, October 2, with personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, supported by the Ghana Police Service, involved in the operation. Several structures were demolished, while workers and operators attempted to retrieve belongings from the affected sites.

The exercise has since generated questions over the authority and reasons behind the demolition.

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe, clarified that the action along the beachfront was not part of the government's flood mitigation exercise.

He said the operation was carried out under National Security supervision at the request of the Labadi Beach Hotel, citing concerns raised by the hotel over structures and commercial activities along its beachfront.

The La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has also questioned the demolition, saying she had previously engaged authorities and was assured that structures around the Labadi Beach Hotel would not be affected.