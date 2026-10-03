Pape Thiaw emerges as Black Stars coaching candidate - Reports

Former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is reportedly nearing a deal to become Ghana's next Black Stars coach, although the GFA has not confirmed an agreement.

Pape Thiaw is reportedly close to a deal to become Ghana's next Black Stars coach, according to Gambian outlet GamFoot.

Ghana's GFA and Sports Ministry have set up a five-member committee to recommend the next coach by October 9.

Thiaw left the Senegal job in July after the team's 2026 World Cup elimination and was later replaced by Patrick Vieira.

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Former Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to become the next head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, according to Gambian football outlet GamFoot.

According to the report talks have progressed between Thiaw and Ghana’s football authorities over the vacant position.

According to GamFoot, former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is reportedly nearing a deal to become the new Ghana head coach.



Thiaw has been without a team since leaving the Senegal job in July.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/gJb4eiBkAs — GTVSports+ (@mygtvsports) October 2, 2026

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The GFA and the Ministry announced on October 2 that they had formed a five-member search committee to identify, assess and recommend the next Black Stars coach. The committee, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe, has until October 9, 2026 to submit its report.

Thiaw has been without a national-team job since the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) began proceedings to end his role in July, following Senegal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The FSF said it had taken the decision after assessing the team’s World Cup performance and future prospects.

READ ALSO: Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

Senegal lost to Belgium after extra time in the Round of 32 after previously suffering group-stage defeats to France and Norway.

Senegal have since appointed Patrick Vieira as Thiaw’s successor. The 45-year-old coach had a notable spell with Senegal before his departure.

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He guided Senegal to the 2025 AFCON final, where they initially beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time. However, CAF's Appeal Board later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final over the team's conduct and recorded the match as a 3-0 win for Morocco.

The reported interest in Thiaw comes after Ghana ended its brief association with Queiroz following a poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire before suffering a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia, prompting the Portuguese coach's departure by mutual consent. Carlos Queiroz managed Ghana in seven matches during his latest stint and won only one.