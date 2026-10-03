Number of public universities in every region of Ghana in 2026; See breakdown
Ghana has 26 public universities in 2026 — 16 Traditional Universities and 10 Public Technical Universities.
Greater Accra has the highest number with six, while Ashanti and Central have three each; seven regions have two each.
Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, Oti and Western North currently have no public university main campus under this count.
Ghana has 26 public university institutions across 10 of its 16 regions, based on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission's (GTEC) current institutional classifications.
The figure comprises 16 Traditional Universities and 10 Public Technical Universities. GTEC lists the two categories separately in its current database.
However, the distribution of these universities across the country is uneven.
Greater Accra has the highest number, with six public university main campuses, while Ashanti and Central have three each. Seven regions have two institutions each, while six regions currently have no public university main campus under this method of counting.
For this breakdown, only the main location of each public university is counted. Satellite campuses, learning centres and other additional locations are not treated as separate universities.
Greater Accra Region
Greater Accra has the highest number of public university main campuses in Ghana, with six.
They are:
University of Ghana (UG) – Legon
University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) – Legon
Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) – Achimota
Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) – Tesano
University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) – Accra
Accra Technical University (ATU) – Accra
GTEC lists the first five under its Traditional University category and Accra Technical University among the Public Technical Universities.
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Ashanti Region
The Ashanti Region has three public university main campuses:
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Kumasi
Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) – Kumasi\
Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) – Kumasi
Central Region
Central Region also has three:
University of Cape Coast (UCC) – Cape Coast
University of Education, Winneba (UEW) – Winneba
Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) – Cape Coast
Eastern Region
The Eastern Region has two public university main campuses:
University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) – Somanya
Koforidua Technical University (KTU) – Koforidua
Northern Region
The Northern Region has 2 and they are:
University for Development Studies (UDS) – Tamale
Tamale Technical University (TaTU) – Tamale
Volta Region – 2
The Volta Region has:
University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) – Ho
Ho Technical University (HTU) – Ho
Bono Region – 2
The Bono Region has:
University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) – Sunyani
Sunyani Technical University (STU) – Sunyani
Upper East Region – 2
The Upper East Region has:
C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) – Navrongo
Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) – Bolgatanga
Upper West Region – 2
The Upper West Region has:
S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) – Wa
Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) – Wa
Western Region – 2
The Western Region has:
University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) – Tarkwa
Takoradi Technical University (TTU) – Takoradi
Six regions have no public university main campus
Based on GTEC's current list and the main-campus method used for this article, six of Ghana's 16 regions currently have zero public university main campuses.
They are:
Bono East Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Savannah Region – 0
North East Region – 0
Oti Region – 0
Western North Region – 0
The zero figure should not be interpreted to mean that students in these regions have no access to programmes from universities based elsewhere. It simply means that GTEC's current list does not show a Traditional University or Public Technical University with its main location in those regions.
GTEC's own notices also distinguish between universities and learning centres. In July 2026, for example, the Commission listed several learning centres and additional campuses of public universities and warned that some had not been accredited.
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Full 2026 regional breakdown
Region
Number of public universities
Main-campus institutions
Greater Accra
6
UG, UPSA, GIMPA, GCTU, UniMAC, ATU
Ashanti
3
KNUST, AAMUSTED, Kumasi Technical University
Central
3
UCC, UEW, Cape Coast Technical University
Eastern
2
UESD, Koforidua Technical University
Northern
2
UDS, Tamale Technical University
Volta
2
UHAS, Ho Technical University
Bono
2
UENR, Sunyani Technical University
Upper East
2
CKT-UTAS, Bolgatanga Technical University
Upper West
2
SDD-UBIDS, Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University
Western
2
UMaT, Takoradi Technical University
Bono East
0
None
Ahafo
0
None
Savannah
0
None
North East
0
None
Oti
0
None
Western North
0
None
Total
26
16 Traditional + 10 Public Technical Universities
This regional breakdown is based on GTEC's current list of recognised public Traditional Universities and Public Technical Universities. Each university is counted once, according to the location of its main institution.
Satellite campuses and learning centres are not counted as separate universities. Private universities, public colleges of education and other tertiary institutions outside these two public-university categories are also excluded.
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