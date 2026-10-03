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Number of public universities in every region of Ghana in 2026; See breakdown

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:44 - 03 October 2026
Number of public universities in every region of Ghana in 2026; See breakdown
Discover the 2026 regional breakdown of Ghana's 26 public universities. Greater Accra leads with six main campuses, while six regions currently have none.
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  • Ghana has 26 public universities in 2026 — 16 Traditional Universities and 10 Public Technical Universities.

  • Greater Accra has the highest number with six, while Ashanti and Central have three each; seven regions have two each.

  • Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, Oti and Western North currently have no public university main campus under this count.

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Ghana has 26 public university institutions across 10 of its 16 regions, based on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission's (GTEC) current institutional classifications.

The figure comprises 16 Traditional Universities and 10 Public Technical Universities. GTEC lists the two categories separately in its current database.

However, the distribution of these universities across the country is uneven.

Greater Accra has the highest number, with six public university main campuses, while Ashanti and Central have three each. Seven regions have two institutions each, while six regions currently have no public university main campus under this method of counting.

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For this breakdown, only the main location of each public university is counted. Satellite campuses, learning centres and other additional locations are not treated as separate universities.

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Greater Accra Region

University of Ghana (UG) – Legon

Greater Accra has the highest number of public university main campuses in Ghana, with six.

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They are:

  • University of Ghana (UG) – Legon

  • University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) – Legon

  • Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) – Achimota

  • Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) – Tesano

  • University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) – Accra

  • Accra Technical University (ATU) – Accra

GTEC lists the first five under its Traditional University category and Accra Technical University among the Public Technical Universities.

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Ashanti Region

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KNUST
KNUST

The Ashanti Region has three public university main campuses:

  • Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Kumasi

  • Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) – Kumasi\

  • Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) – Kumasi

READ ALSO: Universities in Ghana still accepting applications for 2026/27 academic year

Central Region

University of Cape Coast (UCC) – Cape Coast

Central Region also has three:

  • University of Cape Coast (UCC) – Cape Coast

  • University of Education, Winneba (UEW) – Winneba

  • Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) – Cape Coast

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Eastern Region

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Koforidua Technical University (KTU)

The Eastern Region has two public university main campuses:

  • University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) – Somanya

  • Koforidua Technical University (KTU) – Koforidua

Northern Region

University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale
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The Northern Region has 2 and they are:

  • University for Development Studies (UDS) – Tamale

  • Tamale Technical University (TaTU) – Tamale

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Volta Region – 2

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)
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The Volta Region has:

  • University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) – Ho

  • Ho Technical University (HTU) – Ho

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Bono Region – 2

University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani
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The Bono Region has:

  • University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) – Sunyani

  • Sunyani Technical University (STU) – Sunyani

READ ALSO: UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Upper East Region – 2

C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS)
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The Upper East Region has:

  • C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) – Navrongo

  • Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) – Bolgatanga

Upper West Region – 2

S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS)

The Upper West Region has:

  • S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) – Wa

  • Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) – Wa

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Western Region – 2

University of Mines and Technology (UMaT)

The Western Region has:

  • University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) – Tarkwa

  • Takoradi Technical University (TTU) – Takoradi

Six regions have no public university main campus

Based on GTEC's current list and the main-campus method used for this article, six of Ghana's 16 regions currently have zero public university main campuses.

They are:

  • Bono East Region – 0

  • Ahafo Region – 0

  • Savannah Region – 0

  • North East Region – 0

  • Oti Region – 0

  • Western North Region – 0

The zero figure should not be interpreted to mean that students in these regions have no access to programmes from universities based elsewhere. It simply means that GTEC's current list does not show a Traditional University or Public Technical University with its main location in those regions.

GTEC's own notices also distinguish between universities and learning centres. In July 2026, for example, the Commission listed several learning centres and additional campuses of public universities and warned that some had not been accredited.

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Full 2026 regional breakdown

Region

Number of public universities

Main-campus institutions

Greater Accra

6

UG, UPSA, GIMPA, GCTU, UniMAC, ATU

Ashanti

3

KNUST, AAMUSTED, Kumasi Technical University

Central

3

UCC, UEW, Cape Coast Technical University

Eastern

2

UESD, Koforidua Technical University

Northern

2

UDS, Tamale Technical University

Volta

2

UHAS, Ho Technical University

Bono

2

UENR, Sunyani Technical University

Upper East

2

CKT-UTAS, Bolgatanga Technical University

Upper West

2

SDD-UBIDS, Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University

Western

2

UMaT, Takoradi Technical University

Bono East

0

None

Ahafo

0

None

Savannah

0

None

North East

0

None

Oti

0

None

Western North

0

None

Total

26

16 Traditional + 10 Public Technical Universities

This regional breakdown is based on GTEC's current list of recognised public Traditional Universities and Public Technical Universities. Each university is counted once, according to the location of its main institution.

Satellite campuses and learning centres are not counted as separate universities. Private universities, public colleges of education and other tertiary institutions outside these two public-university categories are also excluded.

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