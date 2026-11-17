Senegal Secure Early Spot as First Team to Qualify for AFCON 2027. Image via qz.com

Senegal Secure Early Spot as First Team to Qualify for AFCON 2027. Image via qz.com

Senegal become first team to qualify for 2027 AFCON

Senegal have become the first nation to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Mozambique's 1-0 victory over Ethiopia sealed Group J's top-two spots, ensuring Patrick Vieira's Teranga Lions progress with two rounds remaining.

Senegal have become the first country to secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after Mozambique's 1-0 victory over Ethiopia on Tuesday confirmed their place in the tournament.

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The result in Group J means Senegal are guaranteed to finish among the top two teams, having collected 10 points from four matches. They have qualified with two rounds of matches still to be played.

Mozambique's victory removed the possibility of Senegal dropping out of the qualification positions, allowing the Teranga Lions to book their place without taking to the pitch on Tuesday.

Senegal join co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in the 24-team tournament, which is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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The qualification follows Senegal's 4-2 victory over Sudan on Monday, a result that strengthened their position at the top of Group J. Nicolas Jackson and El Hadji Malick Diouf were among the scorers as Patrick Vieira's side moved to 10 points.

The achievement comes amid an ongoing dispute over Senegal's status as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal initially beat hosts Morocco 1-0 in the final, but the Confederation of African Football's appeals committee later overturned the result and stripped them of the title following allegations that Senegal's players left the pitch in protest against refereeing decisions.

Senegal have taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is expected to deliver its verdict in the coming weeks.

The remaining qualification places will be decided after the final two rounds of fixtures in March 2027.