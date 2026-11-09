Advertisement

AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:28 - 09 November 2026
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
The race for AFCON 2027 intensifies in November with Matchdays 3 and 4. Top contenders including Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Morocco, and Egypt prepare for crucial double-headers across the continent.
Advertisement

The race for places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will resume in November as all 48 participating nations return to action for Matchdays 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.

Advertisement

The November international window, scheduled for November 12 to 17, 2026, will feature crucial encounters as teams look to strengthen their positions in the race for qualification to the continental tournament.

Several high-profile fixtures are scheduled, including the Group C double-header between Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, who have both collected six points from their opening two matches.

MUST READ: VAST Ghana rejects GFA's call to lift alcohol sponsorship restrictions in sports, citing risks to children

The two sides will first meet in Bouaké on November 12 before playing the return fixture in Bakau on November 17.

Advertisement

Another interesting contest will take place in Group K, where Mali and Rwanda, also on six points each, will face off in a double-header in Bamako and Kigali.

In Group A, Morocco will aim to maintain their strong start when they take on Niger twice, while Egypt and Angola will seek to consolidate their positions in Group B.

South Africa, who have won their opening two matches in Group D, will face co-hosts Kenya in a double header.

DR Congo will also look to maintain their perfect record when they meet Sierra Leone in Group E.

Elsewhere, Senegal and Mozambique will be targeting important points in Group J. Senegal are scheduled to face Sudan, while Mozambique will take on Ethiopia.

Advertisement

Cameroon, Uganda, and Algeria will also seek to strengthen their positions at the top of their respective groups, while Benin and Burkina Faso remain level on points in Group F.

In Group L, Guinea-Bissau leads with six points, while Nigeria is three points behind ahead of their double-header against co-hosts Tanzania.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament as hosts.

However, the qualification format also provides for the highest-placed team apart from the co-hosts in each of their respective groups to qualify.

In the remaining groups, the top two teams will secure places at the tournament.

Advertisement

The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

READ ALSO: GPL MD10 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak win, Asante Kotoko lose, Medeama still on top - League Table

Below are the full Matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates, and kick-off times, as provided in the fixture schedule. All times are in GMT.

Matchday 3 fixtures – November 12 to 14, 2026

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Ghana vs Somalia

15:00

Côte d’Ivoire vs The Gambia

19:00

Guinea vs Eritrea

16:00

DR Congo vs Sierra Leone

16:00

Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe

16:00

Benin vs Central African Republic

19:00

Cameroon vs Namibia

19:00

Senegal vs Sudan

19:00

Madagascar vs Guinea-Bissau

16:00

Friday, November 13, 2026

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Gabon vs Lesotho

16:00

Morocco vs Niger

20:00

Egypt vs Malawi

19:00

South Africa vs Kenya

16:00

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

16:00

Comoros vs Congo

13:00

Tunisia vs Libya

16:00

Zambia vs Burundi

13:00

Mozambique vs Ethiopia

13:00

Cape Verde vs Liberia

16:00

Mali vs Rwanda

19:00

Nigeria vs Tanzania

16:00

READ MORE: Lionel Messi wins the MLS Golden Boot 2026, becomes first player to win consecutive Golden Boots

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Advertisement

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Angola vs South Sudan

19:00

Uganda vs Botswana

16:00

Algeria vs Togo

19:00

Matchday 4 fixtures – November 16 and 17, 2026

Monday, November 16, 2026

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Somalia vs Ghana

15:00

Eritrea vs Guinea

16:00

Zimbabwe vs Equatorial Guinea

13:00

Central African Republic vs Benin

16:00

Namibia vs Cameroon

13:00

Sudan vs Senegal

13:00

Sierra Leone vs DR Congo

16:00

Ethiopia vs Mozambique

13:00

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Advertisement

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Lesotho vs Gabon

13:00

Niger vs Morocco

20:00

Malawi vs Egypt

13:00

South Sudan vs Angola

13:00

The Gambia vs Côte d’Ivoire

16:00

Kenya vs South Africa

16:00

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso

19:00

Congo vs Comoros

19:00

Libya vs Tunisia

16:00

Botswana vs Uganda

19:00

Burundi vs Zambia

13:00

Togo vs Algeria

16:00

Rwanda vs Mali

19:00

Liberia vs Cape Verde

19:00

Tanzania vs Nigeria

13:00

Guinea-Bissau vs Madagascar

16:00

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
CAF
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (November 9, 2026): Kweku Smoke’s ‘Bra’ retains No. 1 as rapper dominates top 20
Entertainment
09.11.2026
Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (November 9, 2026): Kweku Smoke’s ‘Bra’ retains No. 1 as rapper dominates top 20
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
Sports
09.11.2026
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
Da-Hammer-1
Entertainment
09.11.2026
Only a handful of Ghanaian musicians are genuinely successful - Sound engineer Hammer
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
News
09.11.2026
Ghana cedi strengthens against US dollar, pound, and euro: Latest BoG rates
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo pulls out of NDC Chairmanship race despite '16-region backing'
News
09.11.2026
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo pulls out of NDC Chairmanship race despite '16-region backing'
GFA Logo
Sports
09.11.2026
VAST Ghana rejects GFA's call to lift alcohol sponsorship restrictions in sports, citing risks to children

Signing in with Google...