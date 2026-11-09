AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times

The race for AFCON 2027 intensifies in November with Matchdays 3 and 4. Top contenders including Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Morocco, and Egypt prepare for crucial double-headers across the continent.

The race for places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will resume in November as all 48 participating nations return to action for Matchdays 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.

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The November international window, scheduled for November 12 to 17, 2026, will feature crucial encounters as teams look to strengthen their positions in the race for qualification to the continental tournament.

Several high-profile fixtures are scheduled, including the Group C double-header between Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, who have both collected six points from their opening two matches.

The two sides will first meet in Bouaké on November 12 before playing the return fixture in Bakau on November 17.

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Another interesting contest will take place in Group K, where Mali and Rwanda, also on six points each, will face off in a double-header in Bamako and Kigali.

In Group A, Morocco will aim to maintain their strong start when they take on Niger twice, while Egypt and Angola will seek to consolidate their positions in Group B.

South Africa, who have won their opening two matches in Group D, will face co-hosts Kenya in a double header.

DR Congo will also look to maintain their perfect record when they meet Sierra Leone in Group E.

Elsewhere, Senegal and Mozambique will be targeting important points in Group J. Senegal are scheduled to face Sudan, while Mozambique will take on Ethiopia.

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Cameroon, Uganda, and Algeria will also seek to strengthen their positions at the top of their respective groups, while Benin and Burkina Faso remain level on points in Group F.

In Group L, Guinea-Bissau leads with six points, while Nigeria is three points behind ahead of their double-header against co-hosts Tanzania.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament as hosts.

However, the qualification format also provides for the highest-placed team apart from the co-hosts in each of their respective groups to qualify.

In the remaining groups, the top two teams will secure places at the tournament.

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The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Below are the full Matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates, and kick-off times, as provided in the fixture schedule. All times are in GMT.

Matchday 3 fixtures – November 12 to 14, 2026

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Fixture Kick-off (GMT) Ghana vs Somalia 15:00 Côte d’Ivoire vs The Gambia 19:00 Guinea vs Eritrea 16:00 DR Congo vs Sierra Leone 16:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe 16:00 Benin vs Central African Republic 19:00 Cameroon vs Namibia 19:00 Senegal vs Sudan 19:00 Madagascar vs Guinea-Bissau 16:00

Friday, November 13, 2026

Fixture Kick-off (GMT) Gabon vs Lesotho 16:00 Morocco vs Niger 20:00 Egypt vs Malawi 19:00 South Africa vs Kenya 16:00 Burkina Faso vs Mauritania 16:00 Comoros vs Congo 13:00 Tunisia vs Libya 16:00 Zambia vs Burundi 13:00 Mozambique vs Ethiopia 13:00 Cape Verde vs Liberia 16:00 Mali vs Rwanda 19:00 Nigeria vs Tanzania 16:00

Saturday, November 14, 2026

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Fixture Kick-off (GMT) Angola vs South Sudan 19:00 Uganda vs Botswana 16:00 Algeria vs Togo 19:00

Matchday 4 fixtures – November 16 and 17, 2026

Monday, November 16, 2026

Fixture Kick-off (GMT) Somalia vs Ghana 15:00 Eritrea vs Guinea 16:00 Zimbabwe vs Equatorial Guinea 13:00 Central African Republic vs Benin 16:00 Namibia vs Cameroon 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal 13:00 Sierra Leone vs DR Congo 16:00 Ethiopia vs Mozambique 13:00

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

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