AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
The race for places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will resume in November as all 48 participating nations return to action for Matchdays 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.
The November international window, scheduled for November 12 to 17, 2026, will feature crucial encounters as teams look to strengthen their positions in the race for qualification to the continental tournament.
Several high-profile fixtures are scheduled, including the Group C double-header between Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, who have both collected six points from their opening two matches.
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The two sides will first meet in Bouaké on November 12 before playing the return fixture in Bakau on November 17.
Another interesting contest will take place in Group K, where Mali and Rwanda, also on six points each, will face off in a double-header in Bamako and Kigali.
In Group A, Morocco will aim to maintain their strong start when they take on Niger twice, while Egypt and Angola will seek to consolidate their positions in Group B.
South Africa, who have won their opening two matches in Group D, will face co-hosts Kenya in a double header.
DR Congo will also look to maintain their perfect record when they meet Sierra Leone in Group E.
Elsewhere, Senegal and Mozambique will be targeting important points in Group J. Senegal are scheduled to face Sudan, while Mozambique will take on Ethiopia.
Cameroon, Uganda, and Algeria will also seek to strengthen their positions at the top of their respective groups, while Benin and Burkina Faso remain level on points in Group F.
In Group L, Guinea-Bissau leads with six points, while Nigeria is three points behind ahead of their double-header against co-hosts Tanzania.
Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament as hosts.
However, the qualification format also provides for the highest-placed team apart from the co-hosts in each of their respective groups to qualify.
In the remaining groups, the top two teams will secure places at the tournament.
The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.
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Below are the full Matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, dates, and kick-off times, as provided in the fixture schedule. All times are in GMT.
Matchday 3 fixtures – November 12 to 14, 2026
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Fixture
Kick-off (GMT)
Ghana vs Somalia
15:00
Côte d’Ivoire vs The Gambia
19:00
Guinea vs Eritrea
16:00
DR Congo vs Sierra Leone
16:00
Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe
16:00
Benin vs Central African Republic
19:00
Cameroon vs Namibia
19:00
Senegal vs Sudan
19:00
Madagascar vs Guinea-Bissau
16:00
Friday, November 13, 2026
Fixture
Kick-off (GMT)
Gabon vs Lesotho
16:00
Morocco vs Niger
20:00
Egypt vs Malawi
19:00
South Africa vs Kenya
16:00
Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
16:00
Comoros vs Congo
13:00
Tunisia vs Libya
16:00
Zambia vs Burundi
13:00
Mozambique vs Ethiopia
13:00
Cape Verde vs Liberia
16:00
Mali vs Rwanda
19:00
Nigeria vs Tanzania
16:00
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Saturday, November 14, 2026
Fixture
Kick-off (GMT)
Angola vs South Sudan
19:00
Uganda vs Botswana
16:00
Algeria vs Togo
19:00
Matchday 4 fixtures – November 16 and 17, 2026
Monday, November 16, 2026
Fixture
Kick-off (GMT)
Somalia vs Ghana
15:00
Eritrea vs Guinea
16:00
Zimbabwe vs Equatorial Guinea
13:00
Central African Republic vs Benin
16:00
Namibia vs Cameroon
13:00
Sudan vs Senegal
13:00
Sierra Leone vs DR Congo
16:00
Ethiopia vs Mozambique
13:00
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Fixture
Kick-off (GMT)
Lesotho vs Gabon
13:00
Niger vs Morocco
20:00
Malawi vs Egypt
13:00
South Sudan vs Angola
13:00
The Gambia vs Côte d’Ivoire
16:00
Kenya vs South Africa
16:00
Mauritania vs Burkina Faso
19:00
Congo vs Comoros
19:00
Libya vs Tunisia
16:00
Botswana vs Uganda
19:00
Burundi vs Zambia
13:00
Togo vs Algeria
16:00
Rwanda vs Mali
19:00
Liberia vs Cape Verde
19:00
Tanzania vs Nigeria
13:00
Guinea-Bissau vs Madagascar
16:00