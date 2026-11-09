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GPL MD10 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak win, Asante Kotoko lose, Medeama still on top - League Table

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:05 - 09 November 2026
GPL MD10 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak Win, Asante Kotoko Lose, Medeama Still on Top - League Table
Medeama SC remain atop the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 win over Swedru All Blacks, while Hearts of Oak thrashing Heart of Lions 3-0 keeps them just one point behind. Asante Kotoko fell 2-1 away to Berekum Chelsea.
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The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League title race is gathering momentum, with Medeama SC maintaining their position at the summit as Hearts of Oak continue to chase the defending champions after an eventful Matchday 10.

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The Mauve and Yellows remain firmly in control at the top of the standings, but the Phobians are refusing to fall behind, keeping the pressure on their title rivals with another convincing performance.

While Hearts of Oak strengthened their position with a commanding victory over Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko suffered another setback after conceding a late winner against Berekum Chelsea.

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Matchday 10 also produced several closely contested encounters, goalless draws, and decisive victories for teams seeking to improve their positions in the standings.

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Here is a comprehensive roundup of the Matchday 10 results and the latest Ghana Premier League standings.

Medeama Maintains Top Spot with Victory Over Swedru All Blacks

Medeama SC strengthened their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the TnA Stadium on Sunday.

Kingsley Braye scored the decisive goal in the 38th minute to secure all three points for the defending champions.

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The victory took Medeama's tally to 21 points from 10 matches, giving them a one-point advantage over second-placed Hearts of Oak.

The result also extended their unbeaten home record this season as they continued their impressive start to the campaign.

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Hearts of Oak Thrash Heart of Lions to Close Gap on Medeama

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Hearts of Oak delivered an impressive attacking performance to beat Heart of Lions 3-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium, extending their unbeaten home run and strengthening their title ambitions.

Ransford Mensah opened the scoring after just two minutes before John Antwi doubled the advantage with a finish from a well-rehearsed free-kick routine.

Antwi completed his brace two minutes into the second half, taking his league tally to four goals this season.

The victory moved the Phobians to second place with 20 points, just one behind leaders Medeama.

Hearts have now collected 13 of a possible 15 points at home, establishing the University of Ghana Stadium as a difficult venue for visiting teams.

Berekum Chelsea stunned Asante Kotoko with a late winner

Asante Kotoko suffered another disappointing result after Berekum Chelsea scored deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory at Golden City Park.

Adam Inusah gave Kotoko the lead from the penalty spot in the 60th minute, but Zackaria Fuseini restored parity five minutes later.

Yussif Bayanalabe then delivered the decisive moment in the 90+1st minute, completing Chelsea's comeback and handing the hosts all three points.

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The defeat leaves Kotoko in 10th place, while Berekum Chelsea moves up to ninth following their important home victory.

The Porcupine Warriors will now look to recover against the Gold Stars, while Chelsea prepares for their next fixture against the Sweden All Blacks.

READ MORE: Nigeria beat Japan to win U-17 Women’s World Cup, become first ever African champions

Here are all the Matchday 10 results

Match

Result

Ashanti Gold 04 vs Young Apostles

0-0

Bechem United vs Samartex

2-1

Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

2-1

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Aduana Stars

0-0

Dreams FC vs Debibi United

1-1

Hearts of Oak vs Heart of Lions

3-0

Medeama SC vs Swedru All Blacks

1-0

Port City vs Basake Holy Stars

1-0

Karela United vs Vision FC

0-0

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Ghana Premier League Table After Matchday 10

Pos.

Club

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Medeama SC

10

6

3

1

16

8

+8

21

2

Hearts of Oak

10

6

2

2

12

3

+9

20

3

Port City

10

5

3

2

12

7

+5

18

4

Samartex

10

5

3

2

11

7

+4

18

5

Aduana Stars

10

5

2

3

9

5

+4

17

6

Bechem United

10

5

1

4

14

12

+2

16

7

Ashanti Gold

10

4

3

3

12

10

+2

15

8

Swedru All Blacks

10

4

2

4

9

8

+1

14

9

Berekum Chelsea

10

4

2

4

12

12

0

14

10

Asante Kotoko

10

3

4

3

11

12

-1

13

11

Basake Holy Stars

10

4

0

6

5

10

-5

12

12

Vision FC

10

2

5

3

11

11

0

11

13

Bibiani Gold Stars

10

3

2

5

8

10

-2

11

14

Karela United

10

3

2

5

8

11

-3

11

15

Debibi United

10

3

2

5

9

13

-4

11

16

Heart of Lions

10

3

2

5

10

16

-6

11

17

Young Apostles

10

2

2

6

5

13

-8

8

18

Dreams FC

10

1

4

5

9

15

-6

7

MP: Matches Played | W: Wins | D: Draws | L: Losses | GF: Goals For | GA: Goals Against | GD: Goal Difference | Pts: Points

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