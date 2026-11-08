Nigeria beat Japan to win U-17 Women’s World Cup, become first ever African champions

Nigeria's Flamingos made history in Morocco, beating Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to become the first African side to win a FIFA women's tournament at any level.

Nigeria’s Flamingos have made history after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to become the first African side to win the tournament.

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The Nigerian side secured the historic victory on Saturday, November 7, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, claiming their first title in the competition.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 39th minute with a long-range effort after a pass from Mary Dunstan.

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The Flamingos doubled their advantage just two minutes after the restart when Oluebube Umejiaku finished off a move created by Esther Stephen to make it 2-0.

Japan fought back and reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, setting up a tense finish. However, Nigeria held on until the final whistle to secure the trophy.

The victory is a major milestone for Nigerian and African women’s football. The Flamingos have become the first African women’s national team to win a FIFA World Cup title at any level.

Nigeria have also become the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The Flamingos’ campaign began with a 2-1 defeat to Poland in the group stage.

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They recovered from that setback to win their next six matches, beating Puerto Rico, defending champions North Korea, Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil before overcoming Japan in the final.

Japan 🆚 Nigeria #U17WWC https://t.co/BxHQdtR4DG — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026

The win also marks Nigeria’s first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title, ending their wait for a trophy in the competition and making them the first African side to lift it.