Thomas Tuchel explains why he keeps leaving Cole Palmer out of England squad
England manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has again been left out of the national team, insisting that the decision is based on competition for places and the players who impressed during the previous international camp.
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Palmer was the biggest omission from Tuchel’s 25-man squad announced on Friday, November 6, for England’s final two UEFA Nations League group matches against Croatia and Spain.
The decision came despite the 24-year-old being fit and available for selection.
According to ESPN, Tuchel said he had decided to maintain his trust in the players who were part of the previous camp rather than make room for Palmer.
"It's enough No 10s and we stick with the guys who were in camp," Tuchel said.
He also explained that Palmer had missed several opportunities to impress him after withdrawing from international duty because of injuries.
I said last time, he misses too many opportunities to impress. The players who were in camp built something extraordinary throughout these two-and-a-half weeks and that's why the credit goes to them, the trust is for them.
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"It's not personal. We'll never assume Cole isn't in the mindset to come and play for his country but the competition is on and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place," he added.
Palmer has made only three appearances for England under Tuchel and has not featured for the national team since March.
England will host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Madrid to face Spain on Sunday, November 15.