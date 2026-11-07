Kolissala-Mbangui to referee Ghana vs Somalia AFCON qualifier – See full list of officials
Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Somalia on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Kolissala-Mbangui as the centre referee for the Group C encounter, which will be played at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
He will be assisted by fellow Central African Republic official Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De, who will serve as Assistant Referee I, and Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng of Equatorial Guinea as Assistant Referee II.
Another Equatorial Guinean, Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono, will be the fourth official.
Nigeria’s Mohammed Sanusi has been appointed as the match commissioner, while Dramane Dante from Mali will serve as the referee assessor. Ghanaian Danny Adotey will be the broadcast venue manager.
Officials for Ghana vs Somalia – November 12
Role
Official
Country
Referee
Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui
Central African Republic
Assistant Referee I
Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De
Central African Republic
Assistant Referee II
Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng
Equatorial Guinea
Fourth Official
Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono
Equatorial Guinea
Match Commissioner
Mohammed Sanusi
Nigeria
Referee Assessor
Dramane Dante
Mali
Broadcast Venue Manager
Danny Adotey
Ghana
CAF has also appointed Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal to take charge of the return fixture between Somalia and Ghana on Monday, November 16, at the same venue.
Naftal will be assisted by fellow Namibians Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani and Klaus Masati Bonifatius, while Petrus Amutenya will serve as the fourth official.
Rwanda’s Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq will be the match commissioner, with Uganda’s Brian Nsubuga Miiro appointed as the referee assessor. Danny Adotey will again serve as the broadcast venue manager.
Officials for Somalia vs Ghana – November 16
Role
Official
Country
Referee
Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal
Namibia
Assistant Referee I
Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani
Namibia
Assistant Referee II
Klaus Masati Bonifatius
Namibia
Fourth Official
Petrus Amutenya
Namibia
Match Commissioner
Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq
Rwanda
Referee Assessor
Brian Nsubuga Miiro
Uganda
Broadcast Venue Manager
Danny Adotey
Ghana
Black Stars will be looking to revive its AFCON qualification campaign after losing two Group C matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.
The Black Stars will be targeting maximum points from the two meetings with Somalia to improve their position in the group and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 tournament.