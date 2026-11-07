Kolissala-Mbangui to referee Ghana vs Somalia AFCON qualifier – See full list of officials

CAF has appointed Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui to take charge of Ghana’s crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia in Sekondi on November 12. Check out the full list of match officials for both legs.

Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Somalia on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

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Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Kolissala-Mbangui as the centre referee for the Group C encounter, which will be played at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

He will be assisted by fellow Central African Republic official Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De, who will serve as Assistant Referee I, and Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng of Equatorial Guinea as Assistant Referee II.

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Another Equatorial Guinean, Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono, will be the fourth official.

Nigeria’s Mohammed Sanusi has been appointed as the match commissioner, while Dramane Dante from Mali will serve as the referee assessor. Ghanaian Danny Adotey will be the broadcast venue manager.

Officials for Ghana vs Somalia – November 12

Role Official Country Referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui Central African Republic Assistant Referee I Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De Central African Republic Assistant Referee II Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng Equatorial Guinea Fourth Official Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono Equatorial Guinea Match Commissioner Mohammed Sanusi Nigeria Referee Assessor Dramane Dante Mali Broadcast Venue Manager Danny Adotey Ghana

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CAF has also appointed Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal to take charge of the return fixture between Somalia and Ghana on Monday, November 16, at the same venue.

Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal

Naftal will be assisted by fellow Namibians Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani and Klaus Masati Bonifatius, while Petrus Amutenya will serve as the fourth official.

Rwanda’s Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq will be the match commissioner, with Uganda’s Brian Nsubuga Miiro appointed as the referee assessor. Danny Adotey will again serve as the broadcast venue manager.

Officials for Somalia vs Ghana – November 16

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Role Official Country Referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal Namibia Assistant Referee I Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani Namibia Assistant Referee II Klaus Masati Bonifatius Namibia Fourth Official Petrus Amutenya Namibia Match Commissioner Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq Rwanda Referee Assessor Brian Nsubuga Miiro Uganda Broadcast Venue Manager Danny Adotey Ghana

Black Stars will be looking to revive its AFCON qualification campaign after losing two Group C matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.