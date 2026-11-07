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Kolissala-Mbangui to referee Ghana vs Somalia AFCON qualifier – See full list of officials

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:32 - 07 November 2026
Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui
Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui
CAF has appointed Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui to take charge of Ghana’s crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia in Sekondi on November 12. Check out the full list of match officials for both legs.
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Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Somalia on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

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Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui
Central African Republic referee Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui

READ ALSO: Ghana v Somalia: Date, venue, ticket prices and all you need to know

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Kolissala-Mbangui as the centre referee for the Group C encounter, which will be played at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

He will be assisted by fellow Central African Republic official Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De, who will serve as Assistant Referee I, and Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng of Equatorial Guinea as Assistant Referee II.

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Another Equatorial Guinean, Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono, will be the fourth official.

Nigeria’s Mohammed Sanusi has been appointed as the match commissioner, while Dramane Dante from Mali will serve as the referee assessor. Ghanaian Danny Adotey will be the broadcast venue manager.

READ ALSO: Full list: Ghana shortlisted for 2026 CAF Men's National Team of the Year award

Officials for Ghana vs Somalia – November 12

Role

Official

Country

Referee

Andre Onesime Kolissala-Mbangui

Central African Republic

Assistant Referee I

Bozoy Oriya Zaoubaye Wilfried De

Central African Republic

Assistant Referee II

Juan Ngua Nguema Eleng

Equatorial Guinea

Fourth Official

Gerson Adolfo Mico Esono Angono

Equatorial Guinea

Match Commissioner

Mohammed Sanusi

Nigeria

Referee Assessor

Dramane Dante

Mali

Broadcast Venue Manager

Danny Adotey

Ghana

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CAF has also appointed Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal to take charge of the return fixture between Somalia and Ghana on Monday, November 16, at the same venue.

Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal
Namibian referee Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal

Naftal will be assisted by fellow Namibians Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani and Klaus Masati Bonifatius, while Petrus Amutenya will serve as the fourth official.

Rwanda’s Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq will be the match commissioner, with Uganda’s Brian Nsubuga Miiro appointed as the referee assessor. Danny Adotey will again serve as the broadcast venue manager.

Officials for Somalia vs Ghana – November 16

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Role

Official

Country

Referee

Mweshitsama Negongo Naftal

Namibia

Assistant Referee I

Alex Muzibwane Lumponjani

Namibia

Assistant Referee II

Klaus Masati Bonifatius

Namibia

Fourth Official

Petrus Amutenya

Namibia

Match Commissioner

Sekamana Abdoul Khaliq

Rwanda

Referee Assessor

Brian Nsubuga Miiro

Uganda

Broadcast Venue Manager

Danny Adotey

Ghana

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Players Abroad: Senaya returns, Nuamah scores again, Kudus named MOTM

Black Stars will be looking to revive its AFCON qualification campaign after losing two Group C matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

The Black Stars will be targeting maximum points from the two meetings with Somalia to improve their position in the group and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 tournament.

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