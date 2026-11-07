All travellers entering Ghana to complete mandatory health declaration form from November 12

All travellers entering Ghana to complete mandatory health declaration form from November 12

All travellers entering Ghana to complete mandatory health declaration form from November 12

The Ghana Health Service says all travellers arriving in Ghana must complete an online Health Declaration Form before departure from November 12, 2026.

All travellers arriving in Ghana must complete a mandatory Health Declaration Form before departure, effective November 12, 2026.

The form must be submitted through the Ghana Health Service's online portal.

The directive aims to strengthen public health surveillance and preparedness, with airlines and travel agencies urged to inform passengers.

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The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that all travellers arriving in Ghana will be required to complete a mandatory Health Declaration Form before departure, effective Thursday, November 12, 2026.

In a notice signed by its Director-General, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Service said the directive applies to all passengers travelling to Ghana.

Travellers are required to complete and submit the form online before embarking on their journey.

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The form is available through the Ghana Health Service's electronic health declaration portal at https://ehds.ghs.gov.gh/declaration.

According to the GHS, the measure is intended to strengthen the country's public health surveillance and preparedness systems, improve the monitoring of potential health risks and protect the health of residents and visitors.

The Service has urged all prospective travellers to comply with the requirement and complete the form before departure to avoid disruptions to their travel arrangements.

Airlines, travel agencies and other relevant stakeholders have also been encouraged to inform passengers about the new requirement ahead of their journeys.

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The GHS said the directive followed an earlier announcement by the Minister of Health and appealed for the cooperation of travellers and stakeholders to support efforts to safeguard public health.