Put Nkrumah's 1957 independence photo on banknotes – Memorial Park to BoG

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has proposed a redesign of selected Ghanaian banknotes to include the historic image of Dr Kwame Nkrumah declaring independence on March 6, 1957, instead of the portrait of the Big Six.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has urged the Bank of Ghana to replace the Big Six image on selected banknotes with the historic photograph of Dr Kwame Nkrumah declaring independence.

The proposal seeks to broaden Ghana's historical representation on currency and aligns with the BoG's planned Heritage Series of banknotes.

The Park says the move would honour Ghana's independence struggle and provide a lasting tribute ahead of the country's 70th independence anniversary in 2027.

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The proposal, contained in a press release issued on Friday, November 6, seeks to expand the historical narratives represented on Ghana’s currency while retaining recognition of the Big Six and their contribution to the independence struggle.

According to the Park’s Management, the Big Six currently appear on almost all Ghanaian banknotes, leaving an opportunity to showcase other landmark events that shaped the country’s history.

It argued that currency serves a purpose beyond financial transactions, noting that banknotes can also preserve national heritage, reinforce identity and celebrate collective achievements.

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The Management is therefore asking the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to consider featuring the iconic photograph of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah announcing Ghana’s independence on selected denominations.

The Park said the suggestion aligns with the central bank’s proposed Heritage Series of banknotes, which is expected to provide a platform for commemorating important figures, events and milestones in Ghana’s history.

It described the independence declaration photograph as a powerful representation of the country’s liberation from colonial rule, adding that the moment remains one of the most significant milestones in Ghana’s history and the broader African freedom movement.

The Management believes the proposed change would carry particular significance as Ghana approaches the 70th anniversary of independence in 2027.

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