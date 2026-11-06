Portugal annonces first squad post-Ronaldo for upcoming Nations League

Head coach Jorge Jesus has named a 28-man Portugal squad featuring seven new faces for the final Nations League group fixtures, marking the national team's first selection since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international duty.

Portugal have announced a 28-man squad for their final two matches in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League group stage, marking the first selection without Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football.

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Cristiano Ronaldo

Head coach Jorge Jesus unveiled the squad on Friday, November 6, a day after the 41-year-old forward announced the end of his 23-year international career.

Ronaldo leaves the national team as its record appearance holder and leading scorer, with 234 caps and 146 goals.

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Jesus has included seven new faces in the squad, five of whom previously featured for Portugal’s Under-21 team.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo set to retire from Portugal duty after historic international career

Among the players yet to make their senior international debuts are goalkeeper Samuel Soares, defender Alberto Costa and forwards Rodrigo Mora, Geovany Quenda and Gustavo Varela.

Portugal will host Denmark in Braga on November 14 before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales three days later.

The European champions have won all four of their Group A4 matches and have already secured a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. They need just one more point from their remaining fixtures to guarantee top spot in the group.

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Below is the full list of players: