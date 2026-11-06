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Ronaldo vs Messi: Who had the better international career? Comparing goals, trophies and records

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:47 - 06 November 2026
Following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement in November 2026, we compare his remarkable 23-year Portugal career against Lionel Messi's historic run with Argentina across goals, caps, assists, and major trophies.
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The debate over who had the better international career between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will always be on the minds and mouths of football fans and especially from now, following Ronaldo's announcement of his retirement from Portugal on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

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READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo set to retire from Portugal duty after historic international career

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo: Career, clubs, goals, trophies & records

The announcement brings an end to a 23-year international career during which Ronaldo established himself as the men's leading international goalscorer and appearance-maker.

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Messi, meanwhile, brought his Argentina career to an end in October 2026 after more than two decades representing his country.

Both players enjoyed remarkable international careers, winning major trophies and setting records for their respective countries. However, their achievements differ when it comes to goals, appearances and international silverware.

Robaldo (left) and Messi (right)
Robaldo (left) and Messi (right)

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo: Career, clubs, goals, trophies & records

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Here is a breakdown of their international careers:

1. International appearances: Ronaldo takes the lead

Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances in men's international football, finishing his Portugal career with 234 caps.

He made his senior debut against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003, and went on to represent Portugal at six European Championships and six FIFA World Cups.

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Messi, on the other hand, finished his Argentina career with 208 appearances. He made his senior debut against Hungary on August 17, 2005, and represented Argentina at six World Cups and seven Copa América tournaments.

Ronaldo therefore made 26 more international appearances than Messi.

2. International goals: Ronaldo leads race

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most goals scored in men's international football.

The former Portugal captain finished his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, averaging approximately 0.62 goals per match.

Messi scored 126 goals in 208 appearances, giving him an average of approximately 0.61 goals per game.

The difference between them is 20 goals in Ronaldo's favour. Both players also became the first two male footballers to reach 100 international goals, with Ronaldo reaching the milestone in 2020 and Messi following in 2023.

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3. International trophies: Messi pulls one back

Although Ronaldo leads in appearances and goals, Messi finished with more major senior international trophies.

The Argentine won four major titles with his national team: two Copa América trophies, one FIFA World Cup and one Finalissima.

His first major senior international trophy came at the 2021 Copa América, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final.

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Argentina also successfully defended its Copa América crown in 2024 by defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final.

He subsequently won the 2022 Finalissima against Italy before captaining Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, won three major senior international titles with Portugal. He captained the country to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016, defeating France 1-0 in the final.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo rejects farewell match, unwilling to speak with Jorge Jesus after retirement

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Portugal later won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025, giving Ronaldo three major senior international titles.

4. FIFA World Cup achievements: Messi lifts the most coveted prize

The FIFA World Cup remains the biggest difference between their international careers.

Messi eventually achieved his lifelong ambition of winning the tournament when Argentina defeated France on penalties in the 2022 final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi
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He scored 7 goals during the competition and received the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player.

He also reached the World Cup finals in 2014 and 2026, winning the competition once and finishing runner-up twice.

Ronaldo, despite appearing at six consecutive World Cups between 2006 and 2026, never won the tournament with Portugal.

His best finish came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals before losing to France.

He finished his World Cup career with 11 goals and holds the distinction of being the first male player to score at six different editions of the competition.

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Messi's World Cup victory therefore gives him an advantage in this particular comparison.

5. International Assists: Messi leads

Messi has recorded more assists for Argentina than Ronaldo has for Portugal. Messi has 69 assists from 208 appearances. Ronaldo on the other hand has recorded 45 assists in 234 appearances. This gives Messi the advantage when it comes to assists.

6. Individual international records

Both players leave behind extraordinary individual records.

Ronaldo holds the men's international records for appearances and goals. He also scored at six different World Cups and became the first male player to register goals in 23 consecutive calendar years for his country.

Messi finished as Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player.

He also holds the record for the most appearances at the FIFA World Cup, with 34 matches, and became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, in 2014 and 2022.

Ronaldo vs Messi: International career comparison

Category

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

National team

Portugal

Argentina

International debut

2003

2005

Final international appearance

2026

2026

Appearances

234

208

International goals

146

126

Goals per game

0.62

0.61

Major senior trophies

3

4

FIFA World Cup titles

0

1 (2022)

Continental titles

1 Euro (2016)

2 Copa América (2021, 2024)

Nations League/Finalissima

2 Nations League

1 Finalissima

World Cup appearances

6 tournaments

6 tournaments

World Cup goals

11

21

World Cup Golden Balls

0

2 (2014, 2022)

Olympic gold

0

1 (2008)

U-20 World Cup

0

1 (2005)

All time interational assists

45

69

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