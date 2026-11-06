Ronaldo vs Messi: Who had the better international career? Comparing goals, trophies and records

❤️🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo’s full letter to Portuguese fans. “To the Portuguese people, The day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team that belongs to all of us. I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world. Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart. I am bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever. When I look back and think about everything I experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people. I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to Portugal. I see millions of Portuguese people whom I never met personally, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people. Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always tried to push beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history. I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember today. I also failed. I also suffered. There were moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they wanted so badly. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. Over these years, I learned some very simple things: goals come and go, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken, but there is something that time can never erase. The place I hold in people's hearts. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is also about that. We suffer together. We get back up together. We believe again. Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, and new generations who believe it is possible to reach places no one has reached before. Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself. To my national team teammates, I want to leave a special message. Thank you for every run, every hug, every argument, every moment of silence before stepping onto the pitch, every victory we celebrated together, and every defeat that made us stronger. I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone, and you are all part of my story. To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, staff members, and the many people who worked with me throughout these years, thank you. Many of you never appeared in the photographs, but without you, none of those photographs would have been possible. To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me. Thank you for understanding the absences, the sacrifices, and the moments when the national team had to take up a space that also belonged to you. If I made it this far, it was because we always walked hand in hand. And to the Portuguese people, to every Portuguese person around the world, I want to tell you one last thing. There is an image that I will always carry with me. A moment when the national anthem begins. I look around me. I see my teammates. I see the stands. I see children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. I see Portuguese people who travelled from so far away just to be there. And during those moments, we stop being different. There are no clubs. There are no colors. There are no classes. There are no professions. There are no opinions. There is only one passion: Portugal”.