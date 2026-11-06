Ronaldo vs Messi: Who had the better international career? Comparing goals, trophies and records
The debate over who had the better international career between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will always be on the minds and mouths of football fans and especially from now, following Ronaldo's announcement of his retirement from Portugal on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
❤️🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo’s full letter to Portuguese fans. “To the Portuguese people, The day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team that belongs to all of us. I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world. Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart. I am bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever. When I look back and think about everything I experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people. I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to Portugal. I see millions of Portuguese people whom I never met personally, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people. Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always tried to push beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history. I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember today. I also failed. I also suffered. There were moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they wanted so badly. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. Over these years, I learned some very simple things: goals come and go, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken, but there is something that time can never erase. The place I hold in people's hearts. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is also about that. We suffer together. We get back up together. We believe again. Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, and new generations who believe it is possible to reach places no one has reached before. Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself. To my national team teammates, I want to leave a special message. Thank you for every run, every hug, every argument, every moment of silence before stepping onto the pitch, every victory we celebrated together, and every defeat that made us stronger. I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone, and you are all part of my story. To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, staff members, and the many people who worked with me throughout these years, thank you. Many of you never appeared in the photographs, but without you, none of those photographs would have been possible. To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me. Thank you for understanding the absences, the sacrifices, and the moments when the national team had to take up a space that also belonged to you. If I made it this far, it was because we always walked hand in hand. And to the Portuguese people, to every Portuguese person around the world, I want to tell you one last thing. There is an image that I will always carry with me. A moment when the national anthem begins. I look around me. I see my teammates. I see the stands. I see children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. I see Portuguese people who travelled from so far away just to be there. And during those moments, we stop being different. There are no clubs. There are no colors. There are no classes. There are no professions. There are no opinions. There is only one passion: Portugal”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2026
The announcement brings an end to a 23-year international career during which Ronaldo established himself as the men's leading international goalscorer and appearance-maker.
Messi, meanwhile, brought his Argentina career to an end in October 2026 after more than two decades representing his country.
Argentina star Lionel Messi retires from international football https://t.co/kdI4C8KC4g— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 31, 2026
Both players enjoyed remarkable international careers, winning major trophies and setting records for their respective countries. However, their achievements differ when it comes to goals, appearances and international silverware.
Here is a breakdown of their international careers:
1. International appearances: Ronaldo takes the lead
Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances in men's international football, finishing his Portugal career with 234 caps.
He made his senior debut against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003, and went on to represent Portugal at six European Championships and six FIFA World Cups.
Messi, on the other hand, finished his Argentina career with 208 appearances. He made his senior debut against Hungary on August 17, 2005, and represented Argentina at six World Cups and seven Copa América tournaments.
Ronaldo therefore made 26 more international appearances than Messi.
2. International goals: Ronaldo leads race
Ronaldo also holds the record for the most goals scored in men's international football.
The former Portugal captain finished his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, averaging approximately 0.62 goals per match.
Messi scored 126 goals in 208 appearances, giving him an average of approximately 0.61 goals per game.
The difference between them is 20 goals in Ronaldo's favour. Both players also became the first two male footballers to reach 100 international goals, with Ronaldo reaching the milestone in 2020 and Messi following in 2023.
3. International trophies: Messi pulls one back
Although Ronaldo leads in appearances and goals, Messi finished with more major senior international trophies.
The Argentine won four major titles with his national team: two Copa América trophies, one FIFA World Cup and one Finalissima.
His first major senior international trophy came at the 2021 Copa América, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final.
Argentina also successfully defended its Copa América crown in 2024 by defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final.
He subsequently won the 2022 Finalissima against Italy before captaining Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, won three major senior international titles with Portugal. He captained the country to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016, defeating France 1-0 in the final.
Portugal later won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025, giving Ronaldo three major senior international titles.
4. FIFA World Cup achievements: Messi lifts the most coveted prize
The FIFA World Cup remains the biggest difference between their international careers.
Messi eventually achieved his lifelong ambition of winning the tournament when Argentina defeated France on penalties in the 2022 final in Qatar.
He scored 7 goals during the competition and received the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player.
He also reached the World Cup finals in 2014 and 2026, winning the competition once and finishing runner-up twice.
Ronaldo, despite appearing at six consecutive World Cups between 2006 and 2026, never won the tournament with Portugal.
His best finish came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals before losing to France.
He finished his World Cup career with 11 goals and holds the distinction of being the first male player to score at six different editions of the competition.
Messi's World Cup victory therefore gives him an advantage in this particular comparison.
5. International Assists: Messi leads
Messi has recorded more assists for Argentina than Ronaldo has for Portugal. Messi has 69 assists from 208 appearances. Ronaldo on the other hand has recorded 45 assists in 234 appearances. This gives Messi the advantage when it comes to assists.
6. Individual international records
Both players leave behind extraordinary individual records.
Ronaldo holds the men's international records for appearances and goals. He also scored at six different World Cups and became the first male player to register goals in 23 consecutive calendar years for his country.
Messi finished as Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player.
He also holds the record for the most appearances at the FIFA World Cup, with 34 matches, and became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, in 2014 and 2022.
Ronaldo vs Messi: International career comparison
Category
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
National team
Portugal
Argentina
International debut
2003
2005
Final international appearance
2026
2026
Appearances
234
208
International goals
146
126
Goals per game
0.62
0.61
Major senior trophies
3
4
FIFA World Cup titles
0
1 (2022)
Continental titles
1 Euro (2016)
2 Copa América (2021, 2024)
Nations League/Finalissima
2 Nations League
1 Finalissima
World Cup appearances
6 tournaments
6 tournaments
World Cup goals
11
21
World Cup Golden Balls
0
2 (2014, 2022)
Olympic gold
0
1 (2008)
U-20 World Cup
0
1 (2005)
All time interational assists
45
69