Advertisement

Ghana’s BRICS partnership does not change non-aligned status – Mahama insists

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 10:28 - 06 November 2026
President John Mahama and President Vladimir Putin
President Mahama has clarified that Ghana’s entry into the BRICS grouping as a partner does not compromise its non-aligned foreign policy. Speaking at Jubilee House, he revealed the process began under former President Akufo-Addo.
Advertisement

  • President Mahama says Ghana’s BRICS partnership does not mean the country is abandoning its non-aligned foreign policy.

  • He clarifies that Ghana is joining as a partner, not a full member of BRICS.

  • Mahama says the proposal was recommended by a ministerial committee established under former President Akufo-Addo.

Advertisement

Speaking during a press briefing at Jubilee House on Thursday, November 5, President Mahama said Ghana was not joining BRICS as a full member but rather entering a partnership similar to arrangements it already has with other international blocs.

“Let me make it clear: there's BRICS membership, and there's BRICS partnership. We're not going as a BRICS member, we're going as a partner,” he said.

Also Read: Mahama calls for clear warning signs ahead of TraffiTech speed cameras

The President stressed that the partnership did not represent a departure from Ghana's established foreign policy position.

Advertisement
President Mahama and Vladimir Putin
President Mahama and Vladimir Putin

“We have those partnerships with many countries. For instance, with Europe, we have the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs). They are the same as the BRICS partnership. And so, it just fits with our non-aligned status. We're not drifting anywhere.”

Mahama also clarified that the decision to pursue the partnership was not initiated by his administration, explaining that the process began under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Also Read: Too many schoolchildren are dying on roads – Mahama defends TraffiTech

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries
Advertisement

According to him, a ministerial committee established under former President Nana Akufo-Addo examined the proposal and recommended that Ghana should accede to the BRICS partnership.

“The ministerial committee that sat and recommended that Ghana should accede to BRICS partnership was under Nana Akufo-Addo. We came and met the recommendation. And so, we didn't set up the ministerial committee. It was set up under the former NPP administration, and the recommendation was submitted to cabinet. And so, when we came, we met it, and so cabinet sat on it and said it's a good idea to be a BRICS partner. And so, we approved it,” he said.

Also Read: Russia partners Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ghana

BRICS is an international grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, with additional countries participating through membership and partnership arrangements.

If approved, Ghana would join the BRICS partner-country category, which is distinct from full membership. The application will require consensus support from the bloc’s members.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
John Mahama Africa
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ligue 1 McDonald's MD10 Preview: PSG aim to extend lead as Rennes aim to leapfrog Lille
Sports
06.11.2026
Ligue 1 McDonald's MD10 Preview: PSG aim to extend lead as Rennes aim to leapfrog Lille
WhiteBIT on Ghana's Digital Asset Future: Moving from Adoption to Real-World Utility
Lifestyle
06.11.2026
WhiteBIT on Ghana's Digital Asset Future: Moving from Adoption to Real-World Utility
Put Nkrumah's 1957 independence photo on banknotes – Memorial Park to BoG
News
06.11.2026
Put Nkrumah's 1957 independence photo on banknotes – Memorial Park to BoG
Messi’s iconic No.10 shirt reserved for Argentina’s next 2 games despite retirement, here’s why
Sports
06.11.2026
Messi’s iconic No.10 shirt reserved for Argentina’s next 2 games despite retirement, here’s why
Savannah College apologises to GTEC, accepts blame for lapses that led to staff strike
News
06.11.2026
Savannah College apologises to GTEC, accepts blame for lapses that led to staff strike
Portugal annonces first squad post-Ronaldo for upcoming Nations League
Sports
06.11.2026
Portugal annonces first squad post-Ronaldo for upcoming Nations League

Signing in with Google...