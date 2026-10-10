Ablakwa clarifies Ghana's decision to apply to BRICS is as a partner

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa clarifies Ghana seeks BRICS partner status, not full membership, to advance national interest while maintaining non-alignment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana intends to apply for BRICS partner-country status, not full membership.

He says the move is intended to advance Ghana's national interests and will not undermine relations with traditional partners.

If approved, Ghana would join the partner-country category, which is distinct from full BRICS membership.

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Ghana intends to apply to join BRICS as a partner country, rather than as a full member, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has clarified.

Speaking in an interview on TV3's The Key Points on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Mr Ablakwa said the decision was aimed at advancing Ghana's national interests while maintaining its existing international relationships.

The clarification follows an announcement last week about Ghana's decision to apply to join the bloc.

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According to the minister, Ghana already enjoys strong relations with BRICS member countries and sees the group as a platform for expanding trade, consultation and cooperation on regional and global issues.

He said the decision was guided by Article 40 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, which outlines the country's foreign policy principles, including the promotion of Ghana's interests and international cooperation.

Mr Ablakwa also dismissed concerns that Ghana's decision could undermine its relations with traditional partners that have ideological differences with some BRICS members.

He argued that the move was consistent with Ghana's longstanding policy of non-alignment, which allows the country to maintain relations with different international partners based on its national interests.

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To illustrate this approach, he referred to Ghana's history under its first President, Kwame Nkrumah, citing the support secured from the United States for the Akosombo Dam project and cooperation with the then Soviet Union on Ghana's early nuclear research programme.

The minister further disclosed that Ghana had engaged European Union member states before announcing its intention to pursue BRICS partner country status.

He said Ghana had explained the rationale behind the decision and made clear that it was seeking to diversify its development and diplomatic options, not disengage from existing partners.

READ ALSO: 5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

What is BRICS?

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BRICS is a grouping of major emerging and developing economies that seeks to promote cooperation on economic, political and global governance issues.

The grouping began as BRIC, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China. Its first summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, following earlier meetings among the countries' foreign ministers.

South Africa joined the grouping in 2011, leading to the name BRICS. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined in 2024, while Indonesia became a full member in 2025.

BRICS has also developed a partner-country category for countries that participate in selected activities and cooperation mechanisms without becoming full members.

Countries reported as partner countries include Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.