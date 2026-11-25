Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has challenged musicians to rethink their pursuit of chart dominance, arguing that the pressure to achieve immediate success is taking away from the true purpose of making music.

Sarkodie has urged musicians to prioritise artistic expression over the pressure to secure top positions on music charts.

He believes the growing obsession with instant success and immediate gratification is undermining authentic creativity and preventing some songs from receiving the time they need to be appreciated.

The rapper encouraged artistes to focus on creating meaningful music, expressing themselves freely and allowing their work to connect with listeners naturally.

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In a message shared on X, the rapper called for a return to music as a form of artistic expression rather than a contest driven by rankings, streams and commercial achievements.

He believes the growing obsession with instant recognition is preventing some songs from receiving the time and appreciation they deserve, as listeners are increasingly expected to embrace music immediately.

Sarkodie wrote;

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Let's get back to the essence of what music is. It's art, not a competition

Reflecting on his own listening experiences, the rapper noted that some songs took him years to understand and appreciate fully, arguing that the rush for immediate gratification is undermining genuine creativity.

He added;

Some songs took me years to fully appreciate, yet we've normalised instant gratification, and that's killing authentic creativity

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Sarkodie also warned artistes against allowing the desire to top charts or achieve impressive numbers to influence the direction of their music, insisting that commercial success should not come at the expense of the message or purpose behind a song.

He said;

Don't be in a rush to get your songs to number one at the expense of what they were truly meant to be

He encouraged musicians to remain true to their creative instincts, focus on expressing themselves through their work and resist the pressure to measure every release by its immediate performance.

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Ending his message, Sarkodie urged artistes to give their music room to grow, connect with listeners and find its own meaning over time.

He concluded;

Create, express, and let the art breathe. Give it time