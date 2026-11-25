#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ace Medical Insurance Limited, a private health insurance company in Ghana, has been named Sector Lead Insurer of the Year at the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards 2026, securing another significant milestone in its growth and contribution to Ghana's private health insurance industry.

The recognition, presented on 18th November 2026, acknowledges the company's commitment to service excellence, operational efficiency and the delivery of quality healthcare insurance solutions. In addition to emerging as the leading company in its sector, Ace Medical Insurance secured the 20th position in the overall Ghana Club 100 rankings, placing it among the country's top-performing companies.

The achievement comes at a time when Ghana's private health insurance industry is experiencing changing customer expectations, increased demand for accessible healthcare and a growing emphasis on efficient service delivery. As the sector continues to evolve, health insurance providers are increasingly expected to go beyond coverage by offering responsive services, dependable healthcare access and solutions that address the changing needs of individuals and organisations.

For Ace Medical Insurance, this evolving landscape presents both an opportunity and a responsibility to continually improve how healthcare insurance is delivered. The company remains focused on placing its members at the centre of its operations, strengthening relationships with healthcare providers and corporate clients, and leveraging innovation to enhance service delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Recognition of Collective Commitment

Commenting on the achievement, the Chief Executive Officer of Ace Medical Insurance, Mr Solomon Awuku, described the recognition as a significant endorsement of the company's vision, the dedication of its workforce and the confidence reposed in it by its clients and partners.

He noted that the award reflects the collective efforts of the people and institutions that contribute to the company's operations and growth.

“Being recognised as the Sector Lead Insurer of the Year is a significant achievement for us. It reflects the commitment of our team, the trust of our clients and the valuable partnerships we have built over the years. We are particularly encouraged by this recognition because it reinforces the importance of the work we do in supporting access to quality healthcare. We see this not simply as an award to celebrate, but as a responsibility to continue raising our standards, improving our services and delivering greater value to the people and organisations we serve,” he said.

The recognition also highlights the contributions of the company's management and employees, healthcare service providers, corporate clients and business partners. Their continued collaboration and support remain central to the company's ability to deliver reliable healthcare insurance services and sustain its growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Building on a Foundation of Excellence

While the award represents an important achievement, Ace Medical Insurance recognises that excellence in healthcare insurance requires continuous improvement. The company remains committed to strengthening its operational capabilities, embracing technology and innovation, deepening strategic partnerships and enhancing the overall experience of its members.

These priorities are particularly important in an industry where trust, reliability and service quality play a critical role in meeting the healthcare needs of individuals, families and businesses.

The company's recognition at the 2026 Ghana Club 100 Awards therefore represents both an acknowledgement of its progress and a motivation to pursue even greater standards of performance. As it builds on this achievement, Ace Medical Insurance remains focused on contributing to the growth of Ghana's private health insurance industry while ensuring that its members continue to receive dependable and quality healthcare solutions.

For Ace Medical Insurance, being named Sector Lead Insurer of the Year is not the culmination of its pursuit of excellence, but another important step in a journey defined by service, innovation and an unwavering commitment to better healthcare.

Advertisement

Advertisement