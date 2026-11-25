Antoine Semenyo made his Manchester City debut in the FA Cup against Exeter City(Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo made his Manchester City debut in the FA Cup against Exeter City(Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Semenyo misses out as Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi lead 2026 CAF Player of the Year shortlist

Antoine Semenyo has been left out as CAF revealed its final five-man shortlist for the 2026 Men's Player of the Year award, dominated by Morocco and Senegal stars including Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané.

Antoine Semenyo has been left out of the final five-man shortlist for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award, with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari joining Senegal duo Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye among the contenders for Africa's top individual football honour.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the five finalists after narrowing down an initial list of 10 nominees, recognising players who delivered outstanding performances for their clubs and national teams during the assessment period.

The shortlist features three Moroccan players and two Senegalese stars, reflecting the strong performances of both countries in a memorable year for African football.

Senegal's success at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 and Morocco's impressive campaigns on the continental and global stages have played a significant role in shaping the final selection.

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Hakimi leads Morocco's representation.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi wins 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi is seeking to retain the CAF Men's Player of the Year award after another impressive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team.

The defender played an important role in PSG's successful defence of their UEFA Champions League title and French Ligue 1 crown in 2026.

Hakimi also captained Morocco during a historic period for the Atlas Lions, who reached the final of AFCON 2025 before progressing to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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His consistency at the club and international level has placed him among the leading contenders to win the award for a second consecutive year.

Sadio Mané targets the third CAF award

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr | © Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Senegal captain Sadio Mané is chasing his third CAF Men's Player of the Year title, having previously won the award in 2019 and 2022.

The Al-Nassr forward enjoyed another memorable year with the Lions of Teranga, helping Senegal secure their second AFCON title in Morocco.

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Mané was named the Best Player of AFCON 2025 in recognition of his influential performances throughout the tournament.

His leadership and experience were central to Senegal's continental success, strengthening his case for another individual honour.

Brahim Díaz earns recognition after impressive AFCON

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz has also secured a place on the final shortlist following an outstanding year with Morocco.

Díaz won the Puma Golden Boot at AFCON 2025 after scoring five goals, including goals in five consecutive matches, as Morocco progressed to the final.

He continued to demonstrate his attacking quality during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing to Morocco's run to the quarter-finals.

His performances for both the club and the country have made him one of the leading candidates for the prestigious award.

Pape Gueye rewarded for decisive AFCON contribution

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Pape Gueye steps away from Senegal after World Cup heartbreak and demands coaching staff change

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye earned his nomination after playing a crucial role in his country's AFCON triumph.

The Villarreal midfielder scored the decisive goal in extra time as Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final in Rabat to claim the continental title.

His commanding displays in midfield throughout the competition also earned him a place in the CAF AFCON Best XI.

Gueye's performances for Villarreal and the Senegal national team further strengthened his reputation as one of Africa's outstanding midfielders.

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Ismael Saibari completes the five-man shortlist

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Morocco's Ismael Saibari completes the final five following an impressive campaign for club and country.

The attacking midfielder played an important part in Morocco's run to the AFCON 2025 final, scoring against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

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He also featured prominently during Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, as the Atlas Lions reached the last eight.

His performances at club level, including his move to German giants Bayern Munich, have further highlighted his development as one of the continent's exciting attacking talents.

When will the CAF Men's Player of the Year 2026 winner be announced?

The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards 2026 ceremony on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos, Nigeria.

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