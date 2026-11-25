A video showing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin showcasing his boxing techniques in the ring has gone viral, sparking hilarious political banter and reactions across social media platforms.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sparked reactions on social media after a video showing him displaying his boxing skills during a training session surfaced online.

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The video, shared by X Ghana, captures the Effutu MP inside a boxing ring with his trainer, throwing a series of punches as he works on his technique.

Dressed in boxing gear, Afenyo-Markin is seen delivering quick jabs, right hooks and left hooks while moving around the ring under the guidance of his trainer.

Although it is unclear when the training session took place, the footage has attracted attention online, with several social media users reacting to the lawmaker's apparent enthusiasm and punching technique.

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Some users have turned the video into political banter, joking that members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be concerned about the Minority Leader's newfound display of fighting skills.

The video has also offered social media users a different glimpse of the politician outside Parliament, where he is more commonly seen engaging in debates, political discussions and public commentary.

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Afenyo-Markin, who represents the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, leads the New Patriotic Party's Minority Caucus in Parliament.

While the footage does not suggest that the MP is preparing for a professional boxing contest, his appearance in the ring has provided social media with fresh material for political jokes and online discussions.

Watch the video below: