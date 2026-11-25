Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie was still making headlines shortly before his death, with a final interview in which he defended his son, Yul Edochie, over the controversy surrounding his marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Pete Edochie's final interview, scheduled for release on the day of his death, revisited the controversy surrounding his son Yul Edochie's marriage to Judy Austin, with the veteran actor describing Yul as strong-willed and unbothered by criticism.

He rose to fame playing Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart and went on to star in films such as Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and Lionheart.

Throughout his career, Edochie received several honours, including the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003, and became one of Nollywood's most iconic actors through his commanding performances and distinctive use of African proverbs.

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The veteran actor, who died aged 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, reportedly spoke about the backlash his son faced following his decision to take Judy as a second wife, insisting that Yul remained unshaken by public criticism.

The interview with Ugo Nwokolo TV was scheduled to be released on the same day the actor died. An excerpt had already circulated on social media on Sunday, November 22, while the full episode was expected to premiere on Wednesday, according to a report by Punch published on Monday.

Addressing the controversy, Pete Edochie described Yul as someone who could withstand criticism without being intimidated by public opinion.

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He said;

Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try

He also commended his son for refraining from publicly attacking his first wife, May Edochie, despite the highly publicised breakdown of their marriage and the criticism that followed.

The excerpts from the interview drew renewed attention to the actor's views on the controversy, particularly his comments about how his son had handled the public reaction and its effect on his image and career.

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From Zaria to the screens

Born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Pete Edochie had roots in Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State.

His early education took place in northern Nigeria, where he attended St Patrick's and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before continuing to St John's College, Kaduna. He later pursued studies in journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Before becoming a celebrated actor, Edochie spent years building a career in broadcasting, beginning in 1967 when he joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programmes assistant.

His dedication to the profession saw him rise through the ranks, eventually becoming Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service. He also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally took on the responsibilities of Managing Director.

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In a 2022 interview with Vanguard, he reflected on his broadcasting days, including his experience presenting a classical music programme known as Music from the Masters.

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The role that made him a household name

Although he had spent years in broadcasting, it was his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart that brought him widespread fame.

Playing the complex Igbo warrior whose pride, strength and personal struggles ultimately lead to his downfall, Edochie delivered a performance that earned him acclaim both within Nigeria and internationally.

The role attracted so much attention that the BBC sent a delegation to interview him. During a 2023 interview with The Nation, the actor recalled receiving international recognition at a time when Nollywood had not yet become the widely recognised name for Nigeria's film industry.

His portrayal of Okonkwo remains one of the defining performances of his career and a major part of his legacy.

A Nollywood career filled with memorable roles

Following his success in Things Fall Apart, Edochie went on to feature in a wide range of Nigerian films, becoming one of the industry's most familiar faces.

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Among his notable productions were Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and Lionheart, the 2018 film directed by Genevieve Nnaji, in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu.

Over the years, he became synonymous with characters who commanded authority, from traditional kings and wealthy businessmen to stern fathers and family heads.

His deep voice, expressive delivery and ability to weave proverbs into conversations became trademarks that made his performances instantly recognisable. His roles often carried an air of wisdom, discipline and authority, helping him establish a distinctive identity in Nigerian cinema.

Honours and recognition

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Pete Edochie's contribution to the Nigerian film industry earned him several prestigious awards and honours during his lifetime.

In 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo awarded him the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), one of Nigeria's national honours.

He was also recognised with the Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy and the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival in 2020.

These honours reflected his influence on the Nigerian entertainment industry and his enduring contribution to African storytelling.

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Family life

Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, and their union produced six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

While he largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, his family occasionally became a subject of public discussion, particularly amid the controversy surrounding Yul's marriage to Judy Austin and the fallout involving his first wife, May.

A legacy that outlives the screen

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Pete Edochie's career stretched across broadcasting, television and film, making him one of the most enduring figures in Nigerian entertainment.

From his early days behind the microphone to his celebrated performance as Okonkwo and the countless roles that followed, he built a reputation that transcended generations.

His voice, memorable expressions, commanding performances and fondness for African proverbs helped make him a cultural icon whose influence extended beyond cinema, with his scenes and remarks continuing to circulate widely across social media.

His death marks the loss of one of Nollywood's most distinguished veterans, but his work and the characters he brought to life remain part of the history of African film.