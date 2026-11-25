The Confederation of African Football has formally accepted a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that reinstates Senegal as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overturning a previous decision that awarded the title to Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has accepted the ruling delivered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, pledging to take all necessary steps to implement the decision.

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In an official statement released on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, CAF confirmed that it respects the CAS Award following the arbitration body's decision to uphold an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The ruling officially restores Senegal's status as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overturning the decision previously taken by the CAF Appeal Board, which had awarded the title to Morocco.

CAS ruled in favor of Senegal after reviewing the dispute surrounding the AFCON 2025 final, setting aside the CAF Appeal Board's decision of March 17, 2026, and reinstating the earlier ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board issued on February 11, 2026.

In its official statement, CAS confirmed:

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“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside, and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated.”

CAF Responds to CAS Verdict

Reacting to the ruling, CAF confirmed that it had received the final award from CAS and would respect the decision.

The African football governing body also outlined the two key decisions delivered by the CAS Panel.

In its statement, CAF said:

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“The Decision of the CAF Appeal Board of 17 March 2026 is set aside.

The decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board of 11 February 2026 is confirmed.”

CAF further acknowledged Senegal as the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, following the arbitration body's verdict.

The statement concluded:

“CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it.”

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The decision brings a significant development to the controversy surrounding the AFCON 2025 final, with Senegal officially reinstated as African champions following the CAS ruling.