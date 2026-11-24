Say Cheers, Ghana's premier wine and spirits purveyor, celebrated its 25th anniversary with an elegant gala at Labadi Beach Hotel. Led by Founder Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari and featuring business leader Captain Kofi Amoabeng, the event honored a legacy of resilience, quality, and community.

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There are evenings that are carefully planned, and then there are evenings that linger in the memory long after the last glass has been cleared. For Say Cheers, Ghana's leading purveyors of premium wines and spirits, its 25th anniversary celebration was undoubtedly one of the latter.

Set against the elegant surroundings of the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, the anniversary dinner brought together customers, business associates, industry stakeholders, friends and distinguished guests for an evening that celebrated more than a business milestone. It was a celebration of relationships, resilience, shared memories and 25 years of bringing people together over a good bottle.

From the moment guests arrived, through the wine tasting experience, to the plated dinner carefully paired with wines, the atmosphere expressed the occasion's significance. The visual appeal was matched by the anticipation of the evening centred on the pleasures of fine wine, good company and memorable experiences.

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The evening was hosted by celebrated broadcaster Kafui Dey, who brought an easy rhythm to the proceedings. Among the distinguished guests was the Deputy UK High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Chris Halliday, several international partners of Say Cheers alongside business leaders, family and friends.

At the heart of the celebration was the woman whose vision gave the business its beginning. In her address, Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Say Cheers, reflected on the company's 25-year journey with warmth and gratitude.

She acknowledged the customers who had continued to choose Say Cheers, the suppliers and business partners who had stood alongside the company, and the staff whose dedication had helped sustain its operations over the years. Her message was a reminder that businesses may begin with an individual's vision, but their longevity is ultimately shaped by the people who believe in them and become part of their story.

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One statement, in particular, captured her philosophy towards the business: “I don't sell what I can't drink.”

Simple, direct and deeply personal, the remark spoke to her insistence on product quality, confidence and integrity. It reflected a business philosophy built around knowing and standing behind what one offers to others.

A defining moment was the keynote address by renowned Ghanaian business leader, Captain Kofi Amoabeng, who applauded Say Cheers' resilience, consistency and enduring relevance in a competitive business environment. His reflections on the courage, discipline and determination required to build a lasting enterprise resonated with the significance of the milestone.

The evening's most spectacular moment came with the unveiling of the anniversary cake, creatively fashioned in the iconic Say Cheers logo and ingeniously engineered to rise above the stage. Its dramatic ascent symbolised 25 years of growth and perseverance, while looking ahead to an even brighter future for Say Cheers as a beacon of proudly Ghanaian enterprise.

It was, in many ways, an evening that reflected the very essence of Say Cheers. Wine may be at the centre of its business, but the experiences created around them are what make the moments meaningful.

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Twenty-five years in business is no small achievement. For Say Cheers, the anniversary was not just an opportunity to celebrate its journey, it was a celebration of shared experiences, lasting connections and the privilege of being part of life's special occasions.

And if the anniversary dinner was any indication, it was only the beginning of a year set to be filled with many more memorable and immersive experiences.

Twenty-five years in, there is still every reason to Say Cheers.