'Throw him somewhere, he's not fit to be SRC president' - Rent Commissioner tells UG students

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has urged University of Ghana students to pass a vote of no confidence against SRC President Abraham Kofi Amudzegbe, claiming he has failed to protect student interests in the ongoing 15% hostel fee hike dispute.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has called on University of Ghana students to remove their Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President, Abraham Kofi Amudzegbe, through a vote of no confidence, accusing him of failing to adequately defend students' interests in the ongoing hostel fees dispute.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku. Image credit: Adomonline.com

Mr Opoku said the SRC president had not followed up on efforts to address students' complaints about accommodation charges, despite his alleged attempts to contact him.

Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President, Abraham Kofi Amudzegbe

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Speaking in an interview with Radio Univers, the Acting Rent Commissioner said he initially intervened after receiving a petition from the SRC concerning fees and charges introduced by the university.

He claimed that he visited the Legon campus the following day to meet the SRC executives and asked them to return for further discussions, but they failed to do so.

“They didn’t come. Since then, this guy has never called. I called him three times. They must vote him out. This guy is not fit to become SRC president. They must pass a vote of no confidence and get him out,” Mr Opoku said.

He also accused Amudzegbe of discouraging students from participating in protests against the 15% hostel fee increase because he was negotiating with university management.

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“As for me, this boy does not deserve to become president for 1 minute. He’s not fit to become president because I don’t think that he really has the students at heart. When the students were going for a protest, he cautioned the students not to join because he was dealing with management,” he added.

The Rent Commissioner further alleged that the SRC president had become too close to university management, raising questions about his independence in representing students.

The Commissioner's comments follow concerns raised by the SRC leadership about how his visit to the university was arranged.

At a press conference, Amudzegbe said the council had not received formal notification ahead of the planned inspection of student accommodation facilities.

The disagreement centres on the University of Ghana's decision to increase accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.

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The university initially considered a 26% increase but reduced it to 15% following consultations with student leaders.

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The adjustment raised the annual fee for standard four-bed rooms in the university's four Diaspora halls from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,050 per student.

The university has explained that the fees are needed to cover loan repayments, utilities, maintenance and other operating expenses associated with the halls.