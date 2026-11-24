Senegal have officially been reinstated as AFCON 2025 champions after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision to award the title to Morocco, validating their 1-0 pitch victory.

Senegal have officially been reinstated as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favour of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) in its appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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In a major development announced on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, CAS overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision to strip Senegal of the continental title and award it to Morocco by default.

The arbitration body upheld Senegal's appeal against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), effectively restoring the original outcome of the AFCON 2025 final.

In its official statement, CAS confirmed:

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside, and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated.

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“Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).”

The ruling brings an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the controversial final between Senegal and Morocco, which was played on January 18, 2026, in Rabat.

Senegal originally secured the championship with a 1-0 victory after extra time, courtesy of a decisive goal from Pape Gueye.

However, the triumph was later thrown into doubt following controversial incidents during the match. Senegal's players temporarily walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty during second-half stoppage time, protesting a refereeing decision.

On March 17, 2026, CAF's Appeal Board announced a dramatic change to the outcome, stripping Senegal of the title and declaring Morocco the 3-0 winners by default.

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The decision sparked strong reactions from Senegal, whose football authorities subsequently challenged CAF's ruling before CAS, insisting that the result achieved on the pitch should be respected.

With CAS now overturning the Appeal Board's decision and confirming the original 1-0 result, Senegal have officially reclaimed the AFCON 2025 crown.

The verdict also restores Senegal's position as two-time African champions, following their maiden continental triumph in 2021.