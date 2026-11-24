How late Pope Francis said he came face to face with the devil: Details from his private diary during a two-year spiritual crisis

How late Pope Francis said he came face to face with the devil: Details from his private diary during a two-year spiritual crisis

How late Pope Francis said he came face to face with the devil: Details from his private diary during a two-year spiritual crisis

Pope Francis' private diary reveals three encounters with the devil, his vision of hell and the two-year spiritual crisis he experienced during his papacy.

Pope Francis recorded three encounters with what he believed was the devil, describing fiery eyes and a disturbing voice.

He also wrote about seeing the entrance to hell in 2018 and reaching for his rosary out of fear.

His diary reveals a two-year spiritual crisis between 2021 and 2022, linked to the pressures of power and leadership.

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The late Pope Francis recorded three encounters with what he believed was the devil, describing fiery, menacing eyes and a voice he could not forget. He also wrote about seeing the entrance to hell, an experience that left him frightened and reaching for his rosary.

These personal revelations have emerged from the newly published diary of the former head of the Catholic Church, offering an unusual insight into his private spiritual life, fears and struggles that were largely unknown to the public.

The accounts are contained in The Private Diary of Pope Francis, a 160-page book compiled and edited by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of his closest aides.

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The diary contains entries written between December 1992 and August 18, 2024, covering Francis' years as a bishop in Argentina and his time as pope.

Here is what the late pontiff recorded about his encounters with the devil and the spiritual crisis he experienced during his papacy.

1. Pope Francis recorded three encounters with the devil

The late Pope Francis

According to the diary, Pope Francis described three occasions when he believed he had physically encountered the devil.

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Two of the experiences happened while he was serving as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, while the third occurred after he became pope.

In an entry dated August 18, 2024, Pope Francis recalled seeing the figure from his car while returning home and another encounter in the choir loft during Mass.

He described the eyes as particularly disturbing, writing that he could not forget their "menacing" and "seductive" appearance.

I can’t forget his eyes the first two times — from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations,” the pope wrote in an entry for August 18, 2024. The third occasion came after returning from a visit to Chile in 2018, a trip overshadowed by the clerical sexual abuse scandal.

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The third encounter reportedly happened in Rome after his return from a visit to Chile. Pope Francis recalled being in a meeting when he saw and heard what he believed was the devil.

In a January 24, 2021, diary entry, he recalled the voice saying: "Now I've gotten everything I wanted."

He described the voice as triumphant and said he could not forget its powerful, raspy sound.

Pope Francis added that he was eventually able to leave the meeting, writing that the Lord had given him an opportunity to escape the encounter.

On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted,’” the pope wrote on January 24, 2021. “Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.

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2. He said he saw the entrance to hell and grabbed his rosary

Pope Francis praying with the rosary

Another striking account in the diary concerns an experience Francis recorded on June 7, 2018.

He wrote about seeing what he described as the entrance to hell the previous night, while preparing to sleep.

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The experience frightened him, and he described it as "Pagan seduction in full force."

In his account, Francis wrote: "I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me."

He said he immediately reached for his rosary, describing it as a weapon, and thanked God for the help.

The entry came during a difficult period for the Catholic Church, particularly following the controversy surrounding clerical sexual abuse allegations in Chile.

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3. The Chile sexual abuse scandal left him devastated

Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. Credit: REUTERS Creator: Alessandro Bianchi

Francis' diary also provides insight into how deeply the controversy surrounding sexual abuse allegations in Chile affected him.

During a January 2018 visit to the country, the late pope faced criticism after appearing to dismiss allegations against Bishop Juan Barros, who had been accused of witnessing abuse and covering it up.

Following questions from journalists during his return flight, Francis commissioned an investigation and later acknowledged that he had been wrong and misled about the situation.

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Reflecting on the matter in his diary, he wrote: "It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious."

He also described himself as devastated by the situation and the conversations with journalists.

In a June 2018 entry, he connected the scandal to his earlier account of seeing the entrance to hell.

The controversy eventually led him to apologise and summon Chile's bishops to Rome, where they collectively offered their resignations.

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4. His two-year spiritual crisis began in 2021

Pope Francis Credit: via REUTERS Creator: Vatican Media

Beyond the reported visions, the diary reveals that Francis experienced what he described as a serious spiritual crisis between 2021 and 2022.

The crisis was connected to his responsibilities as head of the Catholic Church, particularly the pressures of making decisions and exercising authority.

In a December 2022 entry, he described the experience as being mixed with "governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation."

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Cardinal Fernández explained that Francis was struggling with the temptation to believe he could solve every problem himself and exercise power without limits.

One of the concerns was becoming someone who controlled others for personal convenience rather than respecting their independence and dignity.

Fernández recalled an occasion when a bishop questioned why Francis had not removed a Vatican official who had publicly criticised him.

According to the cardinal, Francis explained that he felt God did not want him to become a puppeteer who manipulated people according to his wishes.

The pope therefore chose not to remove the official simply because of the criticism.

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5. Francis relied on prayer and eventually found peace

Francis relied on prayer and eventually found peace

The diary suggests that prayer, humility and trust in God were important to Francis as he worked through the difficult period.

His use of the rosary also features in his account of seeing the entrance to hell, while his later reflections show a growing emphasis on surrendering his worries to God.

According to Cardinal Fernández, the crisis had helped Francis reach a deeper understanding of his spiritual life and the importance of respecting other people.

The cardinal described the experience as one that eventually prepared the late pope for greater inner peace.

By December 30, 2022, Francis wrote about refusing the temptation to treat people "like puppets."

The publication of The Private Diary of Pope Francis offers a rare opportunity to understand the private thoughts of a pope whose public life was largely defined by his leadership of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Fernández and Pope Francis

Cardinal Fernández said Francis had entrusted him with the writings, hoping they would be shared if they could help others.

The book does not reproduce the entire diary. Some passages were omitted, including private information concerning living people and sections Francis had written in an indecipherable code.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, became the first Latin American pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.

He led the Catholic Church for 12 years before dying on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

His diary, published after his death, reveals a side of his life that went beyond his public duties, documenting personal fears, spiritual struggles, regrets and his continued reliance on faith.