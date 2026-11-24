10 best gifts for foodies
Kitchen appliances make practical gifts for people who enjoy cooking, baking and experimenting with recipes.
Air fryers, stand mixers, blenders, food processors and coffee machines are among the options to consider.
Consider the recipient's cooking interests, kitchen space and appliances they already own before buying
If you have a food lover in your life, finding the right gift can be easier than you think. While some people are happy with a box of chocolates or a dinner date, others would appreciate something that makes their time in the kitchen more exciting.
For someone who enjoys experimenting with recipes, preparing meals or baking for family and friends, a useful kitchen appliance can be a thoughtful gift.
Whether they are an enthusiastic home cook, a passionate baker or someone who enjoys trying new dishes, here are 10 kitchen appliances worth considering.
1. Air Fryer
An air fryer is a practical gift for someone who enjoys preparing crispy meals with less oil than traditional deep frying. It can be used for chicken, fish, plantain, potatoes and several other foods. It is particularly useful for someone who enjoys experimenting with different meals but also appreciates convenience.
2. Stand Mixer
If your foodie loves baking, a stand mixer could make an excellent gift.It helps with mixing cake batter, whipping cream, preparing cookie dough and kneading bread dough. Rather than spending time mixing everything by hand, the baker can let the appliance handle much of the work.
3. Blender
A good blender is one of those appliances that can be useful in almost every kitchen.It can help prepare smoothies, fresh fruit drinks, soups, sauces and other recipes. For someone who enjoys making homemade drinks or experimenting with ingredients, this is a gift they can use regularly.
4. Food Processor
A food processor is a useful gift for someone who enjoys preparing meals from scratch. Depending on its attachments, it can chop vegetables, slice ingredients, shred food, blend mixtures and help with food preparation. It can save time, especially for someone who regularly cooks for a large family or enjoys trying elaborate recipes.
5. Coffee Machine
For the foodie who also loves coffee, a coffee machine could be a welcome addition to their kitchen. Depending on the model, it can prepare espresso and other coffee drinks, allowing the recipient to enjoy café-style beverages at home. It is particularly suitable for someone who enjoys exploring different coffee flavours and brewing methods.
6. Rice cooker
A rice cooker is a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys preparing rice dishes regularly. It takes much of the guesswork out of cooking rice and can keep it warm after preparation. Some models also offer additional cooking functions, making them useful for preparing different grains and other dishes.
7. Electric kettle
An electric kettle may seem like a simple gift, but it is an appliance many people use daily.It is useful for preparing tea, coffee, hot chocolate and other drinks, as well as heating water for cooking. A model with temperature controls can be especially useful for someone who enjoys different types of tea and coffee.
8. Waffle maker
For someone who enjoys preparing breakfast and trying new recipes, a waffle maker can bring a little excitement to the kitchen.It allows them to make homemade waffles and experiment with different toppings, fruits and flavours. It is also a fun appliance for someone who enjoys hosting brunch or preparing special breakfasts.
9. Slow cooker or multi-cooker
A slow cooker is a great option for someone who enjoys preparing stews, soups and other meals that require longer cooking times. A multi-cooker offers even more flexibility, with some models combining pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming and other functions in one appliance. It can be particularly useful for people who enjoy home-cooked meals but want to reduce the amount of time spent actively preparing them.
10. Ice cream maker
If your foodie enjoys desserts, an ice cream maker could be an exciting surprise. It allows them to experiment with homemade ice cream using different flavours and ingredients. They can try fruit-based combinations, chocolate flavours and other creative recipes. It is a particularly thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys making desserts and experimenting with food.
As we count down to Christmas, remember the friends and loved ones in your life who love food and enjoy spending time in the kitchen. If you are thinking of what to get them this festive season, one of these kitchen appliances could be a thoughtful gift that puts a smile on their faces.
A thoughtful gift is not necessarily the most expensive one. It is something the recipient will genuinely enjoy using.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-