Singapore's Changi Airport has claimed the top spot in TIME and Statista's 2027 World's Best Airports ranking, scoring 91.74 points to lead a dominant showing from major Asian aviation hubs.

For many travellers, an airport is simply a place to check in, clear security, board a flight and wait for the next connection.

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But some international airports are changing that experience by offering facilities that make passengers want to spend more time there.

From luxury shopping and hotels to gardens, swimming pools and restaurants, these transport hubs are increasingly becoming destinations in their own right.

Their performance is also measured by more than the number of passengers they handle, with service quality, convenience and flight reliability playing important roles.

Singapore’s Changi Airport has emerged as the leading example, taking first place in TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Airports 2027 ranking of major airports.

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ingapore Changi Airport. Photo: Copyright © Sisterscom.com / Depositphotos

Changi scored 91.74 points, narrowly beating Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which recorded 91.60 points. Beijing Daxing International Airport secured third place with 90.55 points.

The results were published on November 18, 2026, as part of the first edition of TIME’s World’s Best Airports rankings, which assess airports across different categories based on passenger experience and operational performance.

Why Singapore Changi Airport leads the ranking

ingapore Changi Airport. Photo: Copyright © Sisterscom.com / Depositphotos

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Changi Airport’s top position reflects its development into more than a conventional aviation hub. Passengers can access luxury retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, gardens, walking trails and dedicated relaxation spaces while waiting for their flights.

These facilities have helped the airport build a reputation as a destination in its own right, while generating income from commercial activities beyond traditional aviation services.

In the TIME report, Seçkin Özkul, an assistant professor and director of the University of South Florida Supply Chain Innovation Lab, identified government investment as one of the factors contributing to Changi’s success.

He explained that the airport benefits from being owned and funded by Singapore’s national government, which gives it greater capacity to invest in infrastructure, attract businesses and offer incentives to airlines.

The report also highlights the growing importance of non-aeronautical revenue to airport operations. This includes income from shopping outlets, restaurants, parking, advertising, lounges and car rental services.

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According to figures cited in the publication, airports worldwide generated US$194.9 billion in revenue in 2024, compared with approximately US$158.6 billion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted international travel.

Which countries have the best major airports?

Shenzhen, China

The 2027 ranking shows a strong showing from Asian aviation hubs, particularly those in China, while airports in the United States also secured several positions among the leading 10.

China recorded four entries, including the second- and third-placed airports. The United States followed with three, while Singapore, Qatar and Colombia each had one airport represented.

The presence of Hamad International Airport in ninth place also gives the Middle East a position among the world's leading major aviation hubs. Meanwhile, Colombia's El Dorado International Airport secured seventh place, making it the only Latin American airport in the top 10.

The scores were closely contested, particularly between the first two airports, which were separated by just 0.14 points.

How TIME and Statista ranked the airports

Doha Hamad International Airport, Qatar via www.hok.com

The ranking combines passenger feedback with independent aviation performance data supplied by OAG.

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According to the methodology published by TIME and Statista, the passenger survey was conducted between July 27 and September 4, 2026, covering travellers' experiences at airports they had used within the previous three years.

The operational assessment examined more than 30 million flights between July 2025 and June 2026, taking into account factors including punctuality and cancellations.

The assessment also considered airport passenger volumes, while the wider awards recognise airports in different categories according to their annual traffic.

Below are the 10 highest-ranked major airports in the world for 2027.