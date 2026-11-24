Davido’s Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, has attributed the singer’s shortened performance at Great Osama’s event to an alleged payment disagreement between the artiste’s team and the organiser.

Davido’s Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, claims Great Osama failed to settle the agreed performance fee, leading to a disagreement between the singer’s team and the event organiser.

He alleges that Great Osama attempted to pay the outstanding balance in gold, but the quantity presented was insufficient, prompting Davido to perform only a few songs before leaving.

Sabi Boi also claims Great Osama was busy selling tickets at the entrance instead of spending time with Davido, arguing that this contributed to the organiser’s frustration over not getting a photograph with the singer.

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Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Sabi Boi claimed Great Osama had failed to settle the agreed performance fee, insisting that the situation had been misrepresented online.

He dismissed suggestions that the event organiser had paid a huge sum for Davido’s appearance, maintaining that there was still an outstanding balance.

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He said;

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Osama owes us money. Don't make it look like he gave a million dollars or two million dollars; that man owes us money. Yes, he owes us money

Sabi Boi explained that the payment arrangement required Great Osama to make an initial deposit before the event and settle the remaining amount when Davido arrived, before the singer went on stage. However, he alleged that the organiser failed to honour the second part of the agreement.

He explained;

The deal was that Osama paid some amount of money to us and the deal was, when we get there we would take the rest of the payment before he gets on stage

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He further alleged that Great Osama attempted to settle the outstanding amount with gold instead of cash, but the quantity presented did not match what they had agreed on.

Sabi Boi claimed;

Osama is supposed to give us a certain amount of gold equivalent to the money he owes us. But what he brought is like, that is not what he was supposed to give us. What he brought was like he was trying to cheat us or something

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According to him, the disagreement over payment was the reason Davido performed only a few songs before leaving the venue, rather than completing his expected set.

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He added;

That's why the whole thing was that Davido had to perform a few songs and just leave because we had a deal and he didn't keep up to the deal

Sabi Boi also addressed reports that Great Osama was unhappy about not getting a photograph with Davido, suggesting that the organiser had himself failed to make time for the singer after his arrival.

He claimed Great Osama was still occupied with selling tickets at the entrance while Davido was at the venue, missing an opportunity to interact with the artiste he had booked.

He said;

When Davido got on stage, I think Osama was still at the gate selling tickets. He didn't even make time for the guest that he brought. I mean, stay with him and have a little chat, like have some low business chat or introduce yourself, like do something, brother

Sabi Boi argued that Great Osama’s disappointment over the photograph and his subsequent media appearances were connected to the situation, alleging that the organiser was upset because he did not get the picture he wanted.