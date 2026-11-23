Ghanaian musician Fameye has opened up about his unusual relationship with pain, describing difficult experiences as a source of peace, energy, confidence and motivation in his personal life and music career.

Fameye says he finds peace, energy, confidence and motivation in pain, describing it as an unavoidable part of life.

He explains that his personal experiences, including childhood hardships and losing his parents, have shaped his songwriting, relationships and approach to fatherhood.

The musician says his music continues to reflect both struggles and success, adding that he wants listeners to recognise the love, happiness and hope beyond pain.

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Speaking in an interview on Pulse One On One, the musician, born Peter Famiyebuza, said he had learnt to view pain as an unavoidable part of life rather than something that should always be associated with negativity.

He said;

I love pain because pain is where I find peace. I find energy and my confidence and success as well,

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Fameye explained that he does not ignore difficult experiences when they occur. Instead, he allows them to serve as motivation, saying he remembers the pain and uses it as a reason to keep striving.

He believes everyone experiences pain in one form or another, making it an important part of the human experience.

He added;

For me, I understand life is pain. That's part of the definitions I give to life

However, the musician was careful to point out that his appreciation of pain does not mean he wants his music to dwell exclusively on suffering. He said he makes a conscious effort to communicate hope and happiness alongside the difficult realities he sings about.

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He explained;

In as much as there is pain, and I've been preaching pain, I always try so much possible for people to know that behind the pain there's love and light and there's happiness and there's brightness

He added that although circumstances may improve, pain remains part of life, reiterating that he continues to embrace the lessons it offers.

The musician also discussed how his personal experiences have influenced his songwriting and the stories he shares with listeners.

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When asked whether his songwriting changes as he achieves greater success, Fameye said his storytelling does not disappear or become disconnected from his earlier experiences. Rather, it develops as his life changes.

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He said;

It doesn't change. It becomes better and it grows

He explained that his music reflects the different stages of his life, including periods of hardship as well as moments of financial progress, success and recognition.

He asked;

I am telling a story that I've lived. And so if I was living a lot of pain and I'm living a little bit of pain and a little bit of money, success, and glory, why should I leave those ones behind?

Fameye also reflected on how his childhood experiences, including losing his parents at an early age, have contributed to the person he has become.

He described every situation and circumstance as significant, noting that his experiences have influenced not only his songwriting but also how he relates to people, maintains friendships and approaches fatherhood.

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According to him, life constantly presents lessons, and individuals must be willing to learn from their circumstances.

He said;

Everything is important in this life. Life has its own way of teaching you, unless you don't want to learn

His comments offer further insight into the personal experiences behind his music, which often explores hardship, perseverance and the realities of everyday life.

For Fameye, success has not meant abandoning the stories of struggle that shaped him. Instead, he continues to draw from both the difficult and rewarding moments of his journey, using them to develop his music and connect with listeners.

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