Ligue 1 McDonald’s MD11 Recap: Le Mans stun Marseille as Paris FC leapfrog Lille into second and PSG edge Nice

Matchday 11 saw Le Mans pull off a stunning 3-2 comeback against Marseille at the Vélodrome. Meanwhile, PSG edged Nice 3-2 despite a serious injury concern for Désiré Doué, and Paris FC routed Angers 4-0 to jump into second place.

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their position at the top of Ligue 1 after beating Nice 3-2, while Paris FC moved into second place following a convincing 4-0 victory over Angers on Matchday 11.

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However, the biggest surprise of the weekend came at the Vélodrome, where Le Mans produced a dramatic comeback to defeat Marseille 3-2 after trailing by two goals.

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Le Mans stun Marseille after late comeback

Marseille appeared to be heading for another victory after Amine Gouiri and Igor Paixão gave them a 2-0 lead before half-time.

However, Le Mans fought back in the second half, with Louis Mafouta pulling one back before Erwan Colas equalised.

Substitute Jean Vercruysse then scored five minutes into stoppage time to complete the comeback and hand Le Mans only their second league victory of the season.

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The result ended Marseille's run of five consecutive league wins and lifted Le Mans to 13th place with 11 points after 11 matches.

PSG edge Nice as Paris FC move second

PSG also had to work hard for their victory, coming from behind to beat Nice 3-2 at the Allianz Riviera.

Mohamed Amoura gave Nice an early lead, but Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot before Désiré Doué put the visitors ahead.

Ferran Torres extended PSG's advantage in the 85th minute, while Ali Abdi scored a late consolation for Nice.

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The victory extended PSG's winning run in all competitions to 12 matches and kept them at the top of the table.

However, the win came at a potential cost, as Doué was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury. PSG manager Luis Enrique described the injury as serious while awaiting further medical examinations.

Paris FC leapfrog Lille

Paris FC took advantage of Lille's defeat to move into second place after thrashing Angers 4-0.

Patrick Zabi, Luca Koleosho, Maxime Lopez and Diego Coppola scored in the second half to give Paris FC their biggest win of the season. They now sit 3 points behind PSG.

Lyon beat Lille as Brest continue winning run

Lyon secured an important 1-0 away victory over Lille, with Mads Bidstrup scoring the only goal of the match in the 40th minute.

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The result moved Lyon up to fourth place, while Lille missed the opportunity to strengthen their position near the top of the table.

Brest also claimed a narrow away win, beating Strasbourg 1-0 through Noah Edjouma's 22nd-minute goal.

Below are the full results from Matchday 11:

Ligue 1 Matchday 11 results

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