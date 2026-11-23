Usain Bolt backs IShowSpeed to take up professional sprinting after impressive 10.35-second run

Usain Bolt believes YouTube star IShowSpeed has the potential to become a professional sprinter after the 21-year-old clocked an impressive 10.352 seconds in a 100m race under the legend's watchful eye.

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt believes popular American streamer IShowSpeed has the potential to become a professional sprinter after he clocked an impressive 10.352 seconds in a 100-metre dash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old internet personality, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., recorded the time in his second attempt at the distance, with Usain Bolt watching.

The attempt featured in IShowSpeed’s latest YouTube video, titled I RACED USAIN BOLT!, released on Sunday, November 22, as part of his Speed Goes Pro series.

He first completed the 100 metres in approximately 10.50 seconds before improving to 10.352 seconds in his second run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Pulse joins Ligue 1 Africa media club as French league targets millions of fans across continent

Bolt was impressed by the improvement and praised the streamer’s running technique, particularly his transition through the race.

When asked whether he believed IShowSpeed could become a professional sprinter, Usain Bolt said:

“I think so. I was very impressed, man. I was very impressed, very impressed. Your transition was way better. You got everything together, so well done. Well, from 10.5 to 10.35 is a massive difference to run by yourself and running 10.35 is no joke. I'm shocked. I'm, I'm genuinely impressed. It's gonna open a lot of people's eyes with that one.”

A breakdown of the two attempts showed an improvement in IShowSpeed’s ability to maintain his speed towards the finish line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his first run, he started strongly but appeared to lose pace in the latter stages, while his second attempt saw him carry his speed further through the race.

The performance is part of IShowSpeed’s efforts to develop his athletics skills and explore the possibility of competing at a higher level.