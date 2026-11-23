Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shared how an unexpected encounter at school made her realise that her father, veteran musician Nana Acheampong, was far more famous than she had previously understood.

Gyakie has revealed that she only fully appreciated her father Nana Acheampong’s celebrity status when she saw how her teachers reacted to him during a visit to her school.

The singer recalled that the incident happened at Kantinkrono when she was between Primary Six and Junior High School, with her French and ICT teachers among those whose behaviour changed after seeing the veteran musician.

The experience sparked her curiosity about her father’s musical legacy. Nana Acheampong is a veteran highlife musician who formed the celebrated Lumba Brothers with the late Daddy Lumba.

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Speaking on The Delay Show, the singer recounted how she began to recognise her father's influence in the music industry after witnessing her teachers react differently to him when he came to pick her up from school.

Growing up, Gyakie said she knew Nana Acheampong was a musician but had little understanding of the extent of his popularity or the respect he commanded within the industry until she experienced it firsthand.

She recalled an incident at Kantinkrono, where she attended school, during her time between Primary Six and Junior High School. When her father arrived to pick her up, she noticed a striking change in the behaviour of some of her teachers, who appeared surprised and excited to see him.

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She recalled;

I knew my dad was a musician, but I didn't understand the extent of his impact or how much of a star he was until that moment

The experience, she said, sparked her curiosity about her father's musical journey, prompting her to learn more about his achievements and legacy.

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Gyakie also explained that the encounter changed how some of her teachers treated her, particularly those who taught French and ICT, after they realised she was the daughter of the celebrated musician.

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Nana Acheampong is one of Ghana's respected highlife musicians whose career spans several decades. He rose to prominence alongside the late Daddy Lumba as part of the legendary Lumba Brothers duo, leaving a lasting mark on Ghanaian music.