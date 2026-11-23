Ghana forward Mohammed Mubarik scores seven goals to win the Golden Boot at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Ghana forward Mohammed Mubarik has been crowned the top scorer at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico after finishing the tournament with an impressive seven goals.

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The Black Challenge attacker received the Golden Boot award in recognition of his outstanding performances in front of goal, playing a key role in Ghana’s historic march to the world title.

Mubarik was among the standout performers throughout the competition, consistently finding the net as Ghana overcame several strong opponents to reach the final.

His goalscoring contribution helped propel the Black Challenge through the knockout stages, where they defeated the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16, beat Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and overcame Türkiye 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-finals.

Ghana eventually sealed the championship with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final. Captain Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal to secure the country's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup title.

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The triumph also made Ghana the second African nation to win the competition, following Angola's success in 2018.