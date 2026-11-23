Ghana's Black Challenge defeat Morocco 1-0 to win the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, with captain Richard Opentil scoring the decisive goal.

Ghana's Black Challenge has made history by winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup after defeating Morocco 1-0 in a thrilling final in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, on Sunday, November 22.

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Captain Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure Ghana's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup title, marking a historic milestone for the national team and Ghanaian football.

The Black Challenge produced a disciplined and determined performance against their North African opponents, maintaining their narrow lead throughout the encounter to seal the world championship.

The final was particularly significant, as it brought together two familiar African rivals. Ghana and Morocco had previously faced each other in the finals of the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations and the 2023 African Para Games, adding another chapter to their growing rivalry.

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Ghana's victory also made the country only the second African nation to win the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola, who claimed the title in 2018.

Joy and celebrations as Ghana are officially crowned World Champions! 🇬🇭🏆 The Black Challenge defeat Morocco 1-0 in the Amputee Football World Cup final to make history and bring the trophy home! #GTVSports https://t.co/JF5IYuFasD — GTVSports+ (@mygtvsports) November 23, 2026

Beyond the team's historic achievement, Ghana also celebrated individual success, with forward Mubarik Mohammed winning the tournament's Golden Boot award.

Mohammed finished the competition as its leading scorer with seven goals, underlining his importance to the Black Challenge's impressive campaign.

Ghana's Road to the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup Final

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Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge

The Black Challenge secured the world title after an impressive run through the knockout stages, overcoming several strong opponents on their way to Sunday's final.

Ghana opened their Round of 16 campaign with a 3-1 victory over the United States before defeating Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals to advance to the last four.

Their semi-final clash against defending champions Türkiye proved to be their biggest test of the tournament.

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After both teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time, Ghana maintained their composure in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3 to secure their spot in the final.

The Black Challenge carried that confidence into their encounter with Morocco, where Opentil's 32nd-minute strike proved enough to deliver the championship.